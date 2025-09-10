iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 16: Camera, Design, Display, Processor, Battery, Connectivity, And Price –Compared
iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 16: Display
The iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 share the same 15.93 cm (6.3-inch) Super Retina XDR display, but the iPhone 17 takes the experience further with ProMotion technology, an Always-On display, and Dynamic Island, offering smoother visuals and smarter interactions. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 focuses more on style and durability, featuring an aluminium design, Ceramic Shield front, and colour-infused glass back, available in Black, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine shades. While the iPhone 16 stands out with its vibrant colour options and strong build, the iPhone 17 emphasizes advanced display technology and enhanced functionality for a more premium feel.
iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 16: Build And Body
The iPhone 17 brings notable refinements with its aluminium frame, an Action button for added convenience, and a dedicated Camera Control that offers faster access to photo and video tools, enhancing the overall user experience.
In comparison, the iPhone 16 features a glass front and back with an aluminium frame, protected by the 2024 generation Ceramic Shield glass for improved durability. It also offers a stylish colour-infused glass back in Black, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine, along with a Ceramic Shield front for extra strength. While the iPhone 16 emphasizes design, durability, and vibrant colour choices, the iPhone 17 focuses more on functionality and usability with smarter controls and a streamlined build.
iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 16: Processor
The iPhone 17 is powered by the advanced A19 chip, paired with a 5-core GPU featuring Neural Accelerators and hardware-accelerated ray tracing, delivering next-level graphics and AI performance for gaming, creativity, and multitasking. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 runs on the A18 chip, offering a 6-core CPU with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, ensuring smooth performance and efficient power usage. While the iPhone 16 delivers strong overall speed and intelligence, the iPhone 17 pushes boundaries with enhanced GPU capabilities and ray tracing support, making it more future-ready for demanding apps and immersive visuals.
iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 16: Camera
The iPhone 17 upgrades its imaging game with a 48MP Dual Fusion camera system that includes both a 48MP Fusion Main and a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide lens, enabling sharper details and more versatile photography. It also features an 18MP Center Stage front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls, along with Dual Capture and Centre Stage support during video calls for a more dynamic experience.
In comparison, the iPhone 16 comes with an advanced dual-camera setup featuring a 48MP Fusion Main and a 12MP Ultra Wide lens, supported by technologies like Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Retina Flash, Photonic Engine, and Deep Fusion for improved low-light and computational photography. While the iPhone 16 offers powerful and reliable camera performance, the iPhone 17 steps ahead with higher-resolution lenses and added functionality tailored for both creators and everyday users.
iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 16: Power And Battery
The iPhone 17 delivers a significant boost in endurance with up to 30 hours of video playback, making it ideal for heavy media users and travelers who rely on longer battery life. In comparison, the iPhone 16 offers up to 22 hours of video playback, 18 hours of streamed video, and an impressive 80 hours of audio playback. While the iPhone 16 provides a well-balanced battery performance with strong audio longevity, the iPhone 17 clearly stands out for extended video playback, catering to users who prioritize watching movies, streaming, and gaming on the go.
iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 16: Connectivity
The iPhone 17 offers advanced connectivity features, including 5G (sub-6 GHz) with 4×4 MIMO, Gigabit LTE, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 6, UWB Gen 2, Thread, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS supporting GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC.
In comparison, the iPhone 16 also supports 5G (sub-6 GHz) with 4×4 MIMO, Gigabit LTE, Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) with 2×2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB Gen 2, Thread, NFC, along with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou, but misses out on Bluetooth 6 and NavIC support.
iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 16: Price
The iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900 for the 256GB base variant. It will also be offered in a 512GB option. Colour choices include black, white, blue, sage, and purple. Pre-orders open on September 12, with availability from September 19, 2025. On the other hand, the standard iPhone 16 with 128GB storage is now priced at Rs. 69,900, down from Rs. 79,900. (Image Credit: Apple Official Website)
