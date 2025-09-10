iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 16: Camera, Design, Display, Processor, Battery, Connectivity, And Price –Compared

2 / 7

The iPhone 17 brings notable refinements with its aluminium frame, an Action button for added convenience, and a dedicated Camera Control that offers faster access to photo and video tools, enhancing the overall user experience.

In comparison, the iPhone 16 features a glass front and back with an aluminium frame, protected by the 2024 generation Ceramic Shield glass for improved durability. It also offers a stylish colour-infused glass back in Black, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine, along with a Ceramic Shield front for extra strength. While the iPhone 16 emphasizes design, durability, and vibrant colour choices, the iPhone 17 focuses more on functionality and usability with smarter controls and a streamlined build.