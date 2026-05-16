IPL 2026 spider camera: How far can it go, how fast, how high, and how powerful? Hidden capabilities of IPL’s smart eye fans never notice

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IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League (IPL) spider camera is one of the most advanced broadcast technologies hovering above cricket stadiums, yet most fans barely notice how much it does. Used across IPL venues, the Spidercam captures dramatic aerial shots, player reactions, and boundary moments in real time. But how far can it move, how does it stay stable, and what hidden capabilities make it such a key part of modern cricket coverage?