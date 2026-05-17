Less price, high performance: 5 best smartphones for students under Rs 12,000; Large battery, reliable camera, decent storage

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Smartphones under Rs 12,000: Indian students looking for a reliable smartphone under Rs 12,000 now have many strong options in 2026. Whether you need a massive battery for long college days, a 5G-ready phone for future-ready connectivity, or a trusted brand with a good camera, the market has something for everyone. Here is a breakdown of the five best smartphones for students under Rs 12,000. Check the prices and specifications of these smartphones in detail before buying one.