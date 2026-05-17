Less price, high performance: 5 best smartphones for students under Rs 12,000; Large battery, reliable camera, decent storage
Smartphones under Rs 12,000: Indian students looking for a reliable smartphone under Rs 12,000 now have many strong options in 2026. Whether you need a massive battery for long college days, a 5G-ready phone for future-ready connectivity, or a trusted brand with a good camera, the market has something for everyone. Here is a breakdown of the five best smartphones for students under Rs 12,000. Check the prices and specifications of these smartphones in detail before buying one.
Smartphones under Rs 12,000: Poco C81
The Poco C81 starts at Rs 10,999 and comes with a 6,300mAh battery, paired with 15W charging and reverse wired charging support. It runs on Android 16 with HyperOS 3 and gets four major OS updates. The phone features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset and includes 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. The camera setup includes a 13MP rear sensor and an 8MP front camera.
Smartphones under Rs 12,000: Realme P4 Lite
Priced at Rs 10,999, the Realme P4 Lite comes with 128GB storage as standard, compared to the 64GB offered by many phones in this segment. It runs on the Unisoc T7250 chipset and packs a 6,300mAh battery. The device features a 90Hz display and carries an IP54 rating for basic dust and splash resistance. Other specifications include 4GB RAM, a 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera. (Image credit: realme)
Smartphones under Rs 12,000: Redmi A7
The Redmi A7 is priced at Rs 10,499 and features a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a 5,200mAh battery, IP52 splash resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and reverse wired charging support. The device runs Android 16 with HyperOS 2. It is powered by the Unisoc T7250 processor and offers 3GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. For cameras, it includes a 13MP rear sensor and an 8MP front camera. (Image credit: mi)
Smartphones under Rs 12,000: Samsung Galaxy F07
Starting at Rs 9,999, the Samsung Galaxy F07 is the lowest-priced option on this list. It features a 50MP main camera and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset for everyday tasks. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support and comes with Samsung’s promise of six years of OS and security updates. Specifications include 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and an 8MP front-facing camera. (Image credit: samsung)
Smartphones under Rs 12,000: Vivo T3 Lite 5G
The Vivo T3 Lite 5G starts at Rs 10,499 and is the only 5G-enabled device on this list. It comes with 128GB internal storage, a 50MP rear camera, and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, the phone includes 4GB RAM, a 5,000mAh battery, and 15W charging support. It also features an 8MP front camera. (Image credit: vivo)
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