World’s First AI Tutor In UAE: Quddus Pativada was never one to follow the conventional route. With dreams far bigger than a classroom could contain, he made a bold choice—dropping out of college, much like successful figures like Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, and Mark Zuckerberg. But unlike them, Quddus didn’t come from Silicon Valley or a tech hub. He is not from India, USA, Israel and Pakistan. Quddus Pativada just a teenager in the UAE—armed with an idea and relentless determination.

At just 17, while still in high school, he founded ASI—an education startup powered by artificial intelligence, originally known as DigestAI. What began as a side project evolved into something much larger: a cutting-edge AI research lab working to redefine how the world learns. From this vision emerged the world’s first AI tutor—a smart, scalable, and always-available agent designed to support students with homework and test prep like never before.

In his twenties and serving as CEO, Quddus continues to build from the heart of the UAE, as per reported by KhaleejTimes. His mission? To revolutionize education by blending human-like intelligence with the limitless potential of AI—proof that sometimes, the most unconventional paths lead to the most extraordinary destinations.