NewsPhotosMeet 20-Year-Old College Dropout Who Built World’s First AI Tutor; Not From India, Silicon Valley, America; He Is...
Meet 20-Year-Old College Dropout Who Built World’s First AI Tutor; Not From India, Silicon Valley, America; He Is...

World’s First AI Tutor In UAE: Quddus Pativada was never one to follow the conventional route. With dreams far bigger than a classroom could contain, he made a bold choice—dropping out of college, much like successful figures like Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, and Mark Zuckerberg. But unlike them, Quddus didn’t come from Silicon Valley or a tech hub. He is not from India, USA, Israel and Pakistan. Quddus Pativada just a teenager in the UAE—armed with an idea and relentless determination.

At just 17, while still in high school, he founded ASI—an education startup powered by artificial intelligence, originally known as DigestAI. What began as a side project evolved into something much larger: a cutting-edge AI research lab working to redefine how the world learns. From this vision emerged the world’s first AI tutor—a smart, scalable, and always-available agent designed to support students with homework and test prep like never before.

In his twenties and serving as CEO, Quddus continues to build from the heart of the UAE, as per reported by KhaleejTimes. His mission? To revolutionize education by blending human-like intelligence with the limitless potential of AI—proof that sometimes, the most unconventional paths lead to the most extraordinary destinations. 

Updated:Jul 16, 2025, 05:03 PM IST
College Dropout Turned CEO

1/7
College Dropout Turned CEO

In his twenties, Quddus Pativada made the bold decision to drop out of college, following the path of tech legends like Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, and Mark Zuckerberg. This leap of faith led him to lead an AI-driven education startup in the UAE.  

AI-Powered Tutor And Features

2/7
World's First AI Tutor

UAE resident Quddus Pativada leads the company behind ASI, an AI-based tutoring platform designed to support students across the UAE. The tool offers personalized learning experiences, helping them with homework, test prep, and deeper understanding of their curriculum. 

UAE Resident Quddus Pativada: High School Visionary

3/7
World's First AI Tutor

Just a month before finishing high school in Dubai, Quddus founded ASI. His early start proved that age doesn’t limit vision or capability, setting an inspiring example for other young innovators across the world.  

UAE Ministry of Education: World's First AI Tutor

4/7
World's First AI Tutor

Quddus partnered with the UAE Ministry of Education to build ASI—the world’s first AI tutor aligned with a national curriculum. This groundbreaking collaboration marked a major step in integrating AI into mainstream education. 

ASI Core Tech: Personal Language Models

5/7
World's First AI Tutor

ASI’s core tech revolves around PLMs—personal language models that function like lifelong tutors. Unlike generic AI, PLMs adapt to individual students’ needs, making ASI more personalized and effective than typical learning tools. 

UAE Resident Quddus Pativada: Youngest CEO To Win Govt Contract

6/7
World's First AI Tutor

UAE resident Quddus Pativada is believed to be the youngest CEO ever to land a government contract. His work on ASI even earned praise from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella—highlighting his potential as a global tech leader.

 

ASI: Over 4 Million Queries and Counting

7/7
World's First AI Tutor

By the close of 2023, ASI had already answered more than 4 million student questions. This massive usage milestone highlights the growing demand and trust in AI-powered tools for personalized academic support.  

