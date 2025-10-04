Meet India’s Youngest Billionaire At 31: Once Worked With OpenAI, DeepMind, And Google, Now Builds Rs 1,49,400,00,00,000 Firm; Check His Education, Net Worth; He Is...
India's Youngest Billionaire: In the busy streets of Chennai, a young dreamer named Aravind Srinivas looked toward a future full of possibilities. As India’s startup revolution took off, transforming small ideas into global companies and code into wealth, Aravind emerged as one of its brightest stars. At just 31, the founder and CEO of Perplexity AI built a fortune worth several thousand crores, earning him the title of India’s youngest billionaire on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025. His journey reflects the spirit of a new India, where innovation, ambition, and technology unite to create global success stories.
Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas: Early Life and Curiosity
He was born on June 7, 1994, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Aravind Srinivas showed a deep interest in science from an early age. His curiosity and drive to explore complex problems set the foundation for his remarkable journey into the world of artificial intelligence.
Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas: Academic Journey At IIT Madras
At IIT Madras, Srinivas not only excelled as a student but also shared his knowledge by teaching courses on reinforcement learning and advanced reinforcement learning. His strong academic base and teaching experience shaped his analytical thinking and leadership skills in research.
India's Youngest Billionaire: Education
After graduating from IIT Madras, he pursued a PhD in Computer Science at the University of California, Berkeley, completing it in 2021. During his doctoral studies, he gained expertise in cutting-edge AI technologies, laying the groundwork for his future innovations.
India's Youngest Billionaire: Cutting-Edge Research
Srinivas’s research work spanned several areas of AI, including contrastive learning for computer vision, reinforcement learning, and transformer-based models. His contributions helped improve image recognition, generation, and video understanding, reflecting his deep technical understanding of modern machine learning systems.
Aravind Srinivas's Teaching and Mentorship
Passionate about education, Srinivas taught Deep Unsupervised Learning at UC Berkeley during the Spring semesters of 2020 and 2021. Through his mentorship, he inspired students to explore innovative approaches in artificial intelligence and machine learning research.
India's Youngest Billionaire Worked With OpenAI, Google, DeepMind
Before founding his own company, Srinivas worked at OpenAI, DeepMind, and Google. At Google, he developed vision models like HaloNet and ResNet-RS, gaining hands-on experience in creating scalable, high-performance AI systems used across industries.
Aravind Srinivas Founded Perplexity AI
In August 2022, Srinivas co-founded Perplexity AI with Denis Yarats and Andy Konwinski. The company’s AI-powered, chat-based search engine delivers fast, accurate, and reliable answers using models like GPT-3, redefining how users interact with information online.
Airtel Partners With Perplexity AI
A turning point arrived in May 2025, when Bharti Airtel joined hands with Perplexity to offer 360 million Indian users free access to Perplexity Pro.
Aravind Srinivas Net Worth And Company Valuation
At just 31, Aravind Srinivas has entered the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 as the country’s youngest billionaire, with a net worth of Rs 21,190 crore. His success highlights India’s growing influence in the global artificial intelligence revolution. Adding further, the Perplexity AI has secured fresh funding in a deal that values the artificial intelligence startup at $18 billion (Rs 1,494,000,000,000), according to a report by Bloomberg. (Image Credit: @aravindsrinivas/Insta)
