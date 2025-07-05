photoDetails

Neha Narkhede Success Story: This is the story of a girl from Pune, who set out with big dreams in her eyes—to become one of the world’s most successful businesswomen. Through sheer passion and relentless hard work, she co-founded a global tech company and rose to become a respected Indian-American tech leader. She is none other than Neha Narkhede.

Neha is the co-founder of Confluent and a pioneering figure in the tech world. She played a key role in developing Apache Kafka and helped shape Confluent into one of the leading real-time data streaming companies. Today, she is also an advisor and investor in several promising tech startups, including Gem, Block Party, Material Security, Abacus AI, and Cortex Data. Her incredible journey has earned her a place among India’s top self-made women billionaires.