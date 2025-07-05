Advertisement
Meet India's Most Successful Tech Entrepreneur, Who Studied In US, Worked At LinkedIn And Oracle, And Built Empire Worth Over Rs 70,000 Crore — Her Net Worth Is...

Neha Narkhede Success Story: This is the story of a girl from Pune, who set out with big dreams in her eyes—to become one of the world’s most successful businesswomen. Through sheer passion and relentless hard work, she co-founded a global tech company and rose to become a respected Indian-American tech leader. She is none other than Neha Narkhede.

Neha is the co-founder of Confluent and a pioneering figure in the tech world. She played a key role in developing Apache Kafka and helped shape Confluent into one of the leading real-time data streaming companies. Today, she is also an advisor and investor in several promising tech startups, including Gem, Block Party, Material Security, Abacus AI, and Cortex Data. Her incredible journey has earned her a place among India’s top self-made women billionaires. 

 

Updated:Jul 05, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
Neha Narkhede Journey: From Pune To Georgia Tech

Neha Narkhede Journey: From Pune To Georgia Tech
Neha Narkhede grew up in Pune, Maharashtra, and completed her engineering from Pune Institute of Computer Technology. In 2006, she moved to the US to pursue a master’s degree in computer science from Georgia Tech.  
Neha Narkhede Early Career At Oracle And LinkedIn

Neha began her career as a software engineer at Oracle. Later, at LinkedIn, she helped build Apache Kafka—a real-time data streaming platform that powers features like personalized feeds and notifications. 

Neha Narkhede Co-Founded Confluent in 2014

In 2014, Neha and two LinkedIn colleagues launched Confluent, a company built around Apache Kafka. The company is headquartered in California. The Confluent helps businesses process real-time data efficiently and is now valued at over Rs 70,000 crore reportedly. 

Confluent: Becomes Global Name In Data Streaming

Neha served as Confluent’s Chief Technology and Product Officer until 2020. She played a major role in shaping the company’s core technology and helping it become a global name in data streaming. 

Big Funding and Forbes Recognition

By 2019, Confluent raised over $200 million from top investors. That same year, Neha was featured in Forbes’ list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women for her incredible entrepreneurial success.  

Neha Narkhede Built Oscilar To Fight Digital Fraud

In 2021, Neha and her husband launched Oscilar, a company using AI to reduce risks in online transactions like fraud and loan defaults. The startup aims to make financial systems safer and smarter.  

Neha Narkhede Recognised Globally for Innovation

Neha has appeared on several prestigious lists, including Forbes' Self-Made Women (2022), MIT’s Innovators Under 35 (2017), and the World’s Top 50 Women in Tech (2018), for her contributions to technology.  

Neha Narkhede Net Worth And Among India’s Richest Women

With a net worth of Rs 13,380 crore reportedly, Neha was ranked 8th in the Hurun India Leading Wealthy Women 2021 list, highlighting her as one of India’s most successful tech entrepreneurs. (Image Credit: Social Media/X)

 

