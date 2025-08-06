Advertisement
Meet Indian Tech Entrepreneur Who Married Into Rs 38,690-Cr Billionaire Family, Once Worked at Microsoft And HCL; Know Who He Is...And His Net Worth Is...
Meet Indian Tech Entrepreneur Who Married Into Rs 38,690-Cr Billionaire Family, Once Worked at Microsoft And HCL; Know Who He Is...And His Net Worth Is...

Bengaluru-Based Tech Entrepreneur Mahesh Gogineni's Success Story: Mahesh Gogineni's journey is a blend of innovation, education, and legacy. From internships at tech giants to building unique startups, he carved his own path. His story takes a new turn when he marries into one of India’s most powerful business families. But there is much more to his rise than meets the eye.  

Updated:Aug 06, 2025, 05:59 PM IST
Mahesh Gogineni's Career

Mahesh Gogineni began his professional journey in 2008 with VANPIC Projects Pvt Ltd. Before this, he completed internships at tech giants Microsoft and HCL Technologies, laying the foundation for his future in the startup and business world.  

Mahesh Gogineni's Startup Journey

Bengaluru-Based Tech Entrepreneur Mahesh Gogineni's Success Story

Mahesh co-founded innovative platforms like Gifskey and Wysh. Wysh enables personalized video requests and two-way engagement, reflecting his knack for creating interactive tech solutions that cater to digital audiences and celebrity-fan experiences.  

Mahesh Gogineni Tied Knot With Lakshmi Venu

Bengaluru-Based Tech Entrepreneur Mahesh Gogineni's Success Story

In 2018, Mahesh Gogineni married Lakshmi Venu in a lavish Jodhpur ceremony. Lakshmi is the daughter of TVS Motor Company’s chairman Venu Srinivasan and TAFE chairperson Mallika Srinivasan, whose family's net worth is estimated at Rs 38,690 crore, according to the Forbes.  

A South Indian Traditional Wedding

Bengaluru-Based Tech Entrepreneur Mahesh Gogineni's Success Story

The couple’s wedding blended South Indian traditions. Lakshmi’s family is from Tamil Nadu, while Mahesh’s roots are in Andhra Pradesh. The grand ceremony in Jodhpur celebrated their cultural heritage and strong business legacies.  

Lakshmi Venu's Educational Achievements

Bengaluru-Based Tech Entrepreneur Mahesh Gogineni's Success Story

Lakshmi Venu, granddaughter of TVS founder T S Srinivasan and Amalgamations Group’s A Sivasailam, holds a Yale University Economics degree and a doctorate from the University of Warwick. She plays key leadership roles in SCL and TMTL.  

Bengaluru-Based Tech Entrepreneur's Academic Profile

Bengaluru-Based Tech Entrepreneur Mahesh Gogineni's Success Story

Mahesh, great-grandson of Padma Vibhushan awardee N G Ranga, studied MSc and MMS at BITS Pilani, MSc in Accounting and Finance at LSE, and completed an MBA from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business between 2012 and 2014. 

Lakshmi's Rise In TVS Holdings

Bengaluru-Based Tech Entrepreneur Mahesh Gogineni's Success Story

Lakshmi Venu serves as Managing Director of TVS Holdings Ltd, a Chennai-based auto component company with a market cap of Rs 27,810 crore, as per media reports. She was promoted to MD in 2022, after holding the Joint MD position since 2010. 

Mahesh Gogineni's Net Worth

Bengaluru-Based Tech Entrepreneur Mahesh Gogineni's Success Story

Mahesh Gogineni has an estimated net worth of $4.7 billion, according to Forbes, showcasing his remarkable achievements as a tech entrepreneur and investor with a strong academic background and family legacy in politics and social reform.  (Image Credit: Social Media)

