Meet Kalu Putik: 15-year-old Ethiopian creator turning trash into new fashion trend; Aura so high he ignored Instagram’s feature offer
Kaluputics Instagram: A 15-year-old self-taught designer from Ethiopia is breaking the internet using only trash. Kalu Putik, known online as Kaluputics, went viral in April 2026 after posting fashion transition reels on Instagram where he transforms discarded plastic, cardboard, and worn fabric into striking high-fashion looks. With just 22 posts, he has gained over 3.9 million followers, racked up millions of viral views, and even ignored Instagram’s request to feature him.
Who is Kalu Putik?
Kalu Putik is reportedly 15 years old and lives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He has no formal fashion training, no fancy studio, and no budget. What he does have is an extraordinary eye for design. Using old shoes, plastic sheets, torn fabric, wire, and cardboard, he builds bold, dramatic outfits that look straight out of a Paris runway show.
His reels have stunned the internet
Kaluputics videos follow a signature format: he stands on a wooden board in front of a wall of hanging waste materials, then flips into a fully styled, jaw-dropping look. The transition reels are fast, crisp, and wildly satisfying to watch. That format, repeated across 22 posts, has driven hundreds of millions of combined views on Instagram.
238 million views on a single post
His most-watched reel has crossed 238 million views. Other posts have hit 129 million, 124 million, and 111 million views, respectively. He gained over two million followers in a single 24-hour period during his viral peak in April 2026. Netizens are saying that this kind of overnight growth is almost unheard of outside major celebrity announcements.
SZA noticed
Grammy-winning artist SZA publicly praised Kaluputics' designs — a moment that supercharged his global reach. Major fashion brands are reportedly monitoring his account closely.
Ignored Instagram’s message
In what became a viral moment of its own, Instagram's official account left a comment on one of his posts: “Hi! We'd love to feature you on our account next week. Please check DMs.” Kaluputics appeared to ignore it entirely. That comment alone has since received 2.1 million likes — a moment which has doubled his aura.
No school, no tools - just raw vision
Kaluputics is entirely self-taught. He grew up in Mekelle, in Ethiopia's Tigray region, where he developed a habit of seeing potential in materials others discard. Rubber scraps, bottle caps, plastic strips, and old textiles became his design vocabulary. There is no expensive equipment in his setup — just a wall, a wooden board, and remarkable creative instinct.
He is rewriting what fashion means in 2026
Kalu Putik's rise is part of a wider cultural shift. Audiences are moving away from polished, corporate-sponsored content toward raw, authentic creativity. His work also taps into growing global interest in sustainable fashion — he literally upcycles waste into wearable art. People on social media have highlighted his account as a real-world example of rethinking fashion consumption.
The world is watching Kalu Putik
Digital analysts say that Kaluputics is more than a viral trend — he is a signal of Ethiopia's emerging creative industry. His story shows how a teenager with no resources but real talent can reach millions globally using only a smartphone and imagination. With 3.9 million followers and growing, the fashion world is stunned by a new player named Kalu Putik. (Images credit: Instagram/@Kaluputics)
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