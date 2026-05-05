Meet Kalu Putik: 15-year-old Ethiopian creator turning trash into new fashion trend; Aura so high he ignored Instagram’s feature offer

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Kaluputics Instagram: A 15-year-old self-taught designer from Ethiopia is breaking the internet using only trash. Kalu Putik, known online as Kaluputics, went viral in April 2026 after posting fashion transition reels on Instagram where he transforms discarded plastic, cardboard, and worn fabric into striking high-fashion looks. With just 22 posts, he has gained over 3.9 million followers, racked up millions of viral views, and even ignored Instagram’s request to feature him.