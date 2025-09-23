Meet Tech Leaders Who Once Benefited From The H-1B Visa Program: From Elon Musk And Satya Nadella To Sundar Pichai – Check Net Worth And Annual Fees
H-1B Visa Program Fees: For decades, the H-1B program has been a launchpad for global talent, particularly from India, to shape the future of technology and innovation in the US. Tech leaders like Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella leveraged this opportunity to lead world-changing companies. Despite recent fee hikes causing industry-wide concern, the program’s legacy continues to inspire ambition, proving that skilled professionals can transform ideas into global impact.
US President Donald Trump's H-1B Visa Fees
US President Donald Trump recently announced a major hike in H-1B visa fees, raising the application cost from $10,000 to $100,000. The move aims to prioritize highly skilled professionals while affecting prospective immigrants seeking employment in the US tech sector.
H-1B Visa Program Launched in 1990
The H-1B visa program, introduced in 1990, allows skilled professionals to work in the US. It has played a pivotal role in shaping global tech leadership, benefiting figures like Elon Musk, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, and many others in influential positions. (Image Credit: Freepik)
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
He moved to the US in the 1990s and switched from a green card to an H-1B visa in 1994. This allowed him to continue at Microsoft, eventually rising to CEO. Nadella’s net worth is estimated at $1.1 billion.
AppDynamics Founder Jyoti Bansal
Jyoti Bansal received his H-1B visa in 2000 and transitioned to a green card after seven years. He founded AppDynamics, which Cisco acquired for $3.7 billion in 2017, creating significant wealth for hundreds of employees and establishing him as a successful immigrant entrepreneur.
Tesla And SpaceX CEO Elon Musk
South African-born Elon Musk obtained an H-1B visa in the 1990s after studying in the US. He credits the program for enabling skilled immigrants to build transformative companies. Musk’s current net worth is approximately $415.6 billion as of 2025.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Sundar Pichai arrived in the US as a student and later received an H-1B visa, which allowed him to join Google. Rising from product manager to CEO, his journey highlights the program’s role in nurturing global tech leaders. His net worth exceeds $1 billion.
Coursera Co-Founder Andrew Ng
Andrew Ng, co-founder of Coursera, DeepLearning.AI, and Google Brain, came to the US on an F-1 visa in 1993. He later obtained an H-1B visa while working at Stanford University, enabling him to advance his career in AI and online education.
Zoom Founder Eric Yuan
Eric Yuan faced multiple rejections before securing an H-1B visa in 1997. After obtaining it, he founded Zoom, which became one of the world’s most widely used video conferencing platforms, illustrating the visa program’s impact on entrepreneurial success.
