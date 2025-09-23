Meet Tech Leaders Who Once Benefited From The H-1B Visa Program: From Elon Musk And Satya Nadella To Sundar Pichai – Check Net Worth And Annual Fees

photoDetails

H-1B Visa Program Fees: For decades, the H-1B program has been a launchpad for global talent, particularly from India, to shape the future of technology and innovation in the US. Tech leaders like Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella leveraged this opportunity to lead world-changing companies. Despite recent fee hikes causing industry-wide concern, the program’s legacy continues to inspire ambition, proving that skilled professionals can transform ideas into global impact.