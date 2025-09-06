Meet The 10 Most Influential People In AI 2025: One Indian On List, Whose Net Worth Is Rs 8,989,000,000 And Who Is CEO Of IT Company; He Is...
Top 10 Most Influential People in AI 2025: Meet the most influential people in artificial intelligence (AI), visionaries who are transforming the way we live, work, and interact with technology, as listed in TIME100 AI 2025. This prestigious list features leaders driving innovation, building powerful AI systems, and creating technologies that are shaping the future. Among them is one Indian making a mark on the global stage—can you guess who it is? In this gallery, we highlight their groundbreaking achievements and impressive net worth, showcasing the impact and success of these AI pioneers worldwide.
Matthew Prince
The Cloudflare’s co-founder and CEO swiftly took action to block AI crawler bots that were diverting traffic from news and media platforms. His decisive move established him as a staunch advocate for original content creators in the digital era. As of February 2025, with a net worth of US$5.5 billion, Prince holds the title of Utah’s richest person.
Elon Musk
As the founder of xAI and co-founder of OpenAI, Musk continues to shape the trajectory of artificial intelligence through his ventures and outspoken views. Widely regarded as both controversial and influential, he remains a central figure in AI’s future. According to Forbes, his net worth exceeds $400 billion.
Sam Altman
As OpenAI’s CEO, he has transformed the company into a global AI powerhouse by expanding infrastructure and cultivating political influence. His leadership remains pivotal to OpenAI’s dominance in the AI landscape. According to Forbes, Altman’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion.
Jensen Huang Net Worth
As Nvidia’s CEO, he transformed GPUs into the backbone of the AI revolution. His skill in navigating global politics and striking major infrastructure deals has cemented Nvidia’s position at the heart of the AI boom. In 2025, Forbes valued his net worth at US$150 billion, ranking Huang as the world’s sixth-richest individual.
Fidji Simo
As OpenAI’s CEO of Applications, she works on scaling AI products and making them successful in the market. Her background at Instacart and Meta brings a strong mix of operational expertise and product vision. According to Insider Trades, Fidji Simo’s net worth is estimated at about $70.75 million.
Mark Zuckerberg Net Worth
As the founder and CEO of Meta, he is driving the use of AI in social platforms and the metaverse. His influence means billions of people engage with AI every day, often without even noticing. According to Forbes, Zuckerberg’s net worth was estimated at US$221.2 billion in May 2025, making him the world’s second-richest person.
Andy Jassy Net Worth
As Amazon’s President and CEO, Jassy is integrating AI across the company’s operations, from core models to robotics. His leadership is steering Amazon toward becoming one of the most AI-driven companies in the world. According to media reports, his net worth was nearly $500 million as of January 2025.
Allie K. Miller Net Worth
As CEO of Open Machine, she is driving the creation of practical, user-friendly AI tools. Her efforts position her among the rising leaders making AI more accessible to everyday users. Media reports estimate Allie K. Miller’s net worth at around $36 million in 2024.
Ravi Kumar S Net Worth
As CEO of Cognizant, he promotes the concept of the “sentient enterprise,” where AI and humans work together in adaptive systems. He has introduced platforms like Agent Foundry and Synapse to make AI expertise more accessible and drive generative AI adoption. According to corporate shareholding records as of June 30, 2025, Ravi Kumar holds 54 stocks with a net worth exceeding Rs 898.9 crore
Dario Amodei Net Worth
As co-founder and CEO of Anthropic, he is dedicated to developing safe and aligned AI systems. Under his leadership, the company has become a key player in the global conversation on responsible AI. According to Forbes, his net worth is estimated at $3.7 billion. (Image Credit: Wikipedia)
