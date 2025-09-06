Meet The 10 Most Influential People In AI 2025: One Indian On List, Whose Net Worth Is Rs 8,989,000,000 And Who Is CEO Of IT Company; He Is...

photoDetails

Top 10 Most Influential People in AI 2025: Meet the most influential people in artificial intelligence (AI), visionaries who are transforming the way we live, work, and interact with technology, as listed in TIME100 AI 2025. This prestigious list features leaders driving innovation, building powerful AI systems, and creating technologies that are shaping the future. Among them is one Indian making a mark on the global stage—can you guess who it is? In this gallery, we highlight their groundbreaking achievements and impressive net worth, showcasing the impact and success of these AI pioneers worldwide.