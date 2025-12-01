Meet The 22-Year-Old Chinese Students Who Rejected World’s First Trillionaire, Elon Musk’s Multi-Million-Dollar Job Offer To Build AI Firm Inspired By Human Brain; His Net Worth Is…

photoDetails

english

Elon Musk Net Worth And Ventures: While tech giants like Google, Meta, and OpenAI offer huge salaries to attract the best AI experts, two 22-year-old Chinese students, William Chen and Guan Wang, made an unexpected choice. They turned down a multi-million-dollar offer from Elon Musk’s xAI to chase their own dream. For the next two years, they worked tirelessly to build their company, Sapient Intelligence, creating AI systems inspired by the human brain.

Their model, OpenChat, is already making waves, outperforming some of the world’s largest AI systems in solving difficult reasoning tasks. Chen and Wang’s story shows that courage, vision, and hard work can sometimes matter more than money.