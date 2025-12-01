Advertisement
Meet The 22-Year-Old Chinese Students Who Rejected World’s First Trillionaire, Elon Musk’s Multi-Million-Dollar Job Offer To Build AI Firm Inspired By Human Brain; His Net Worth Is…

Elon Musk Net Worth And Ventures: While tech giants like Google, Meta, and OpenAI offer huge salaries to attract the best AI experts, two 22-year-old Chinese students, William Chen and Guan Wang, made an unexpected choice. They turned down a multi-million-dollar offer from Elon Musk’s xAI to chase their own dream. For the next two years, they worked tirelessly to build their company, Sapient Intelligence, creating AI systems inspired by the human brain.

Their model, OpenChat, is already making waves, outperforming some of the world’s largest AI systems in solving difficult reasoning tasks. Chen and Wang’s story shows that courage, vision, and hard work can sometimes matter more than money.

Updated:Dec 01, 2025, 02:22 PM IST
Rejecting a Multi-Million Dollar Offer

At a time when tech giants like Google, Meta, and OpenAI offer hefty salaries, the 22-year-olds William Chen and Guan Wang turned down a multi-million dollar offer from Elon Musk’s xAI, choosing to pursue their vision beyond conventional financial incentives.  

Pursuing A Bigger Gamble

William Chen and Guan Wang have decided to reject lucrative pay to focus on building a “brain-inspired” reasoning system. They believe their approach could be the first to achieve Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), prioritizing innovation over immediate wealth.  

Viral Success of OpenChat

Two years ago, following the viral success of their small LLM, OpenChat, Chen and Wang received the offer from Musk. Their model attracted global attention for its performance despite having far fewer parameters than leading AI systems.  

OpenChat’s Prototype Outperforms DeepSeek, OpenAI

In June, OpenChat’s prototype, with just 27 million parameters, outperformed larger systems from OpenAI, Anthropic, and DeepSeek in structured reasoning tasks, including advanced Sudoku, mazes, and the challenging ARC-AGI benchmark, showcasing efficiency over sheer scale.  

OpenChat Gained Fame In Academic Circles

OpenChat quickly gained fame in academic circles, being cited by researchers at Berkeley and Stanford. It became a prime example of how a small, well-trained model can surpass larger AI systems based on quantity, reshaping AI research perspectives. (Image Credit: @OpenChat/X)

Global AI Research Collaboration

The company is preparing to open a US office, marking a significant step in positioning their work as a major advancement toward the next era of artificial general intelligence and global AI research collaboration. 

Elon Musk’s Global Impact In AI, And Electric Vehicles

His Initiatives like reusable rockets, electric vehicles, and artificial intelligence, Elon Musk’s influence extends across multiple sectors. His work emphasizes groundbreaking technologies with far-reaching societal implications, inspiring both entrepreneurs and innovators worldwide. 

Elon Musk Net Worth And Ventures

Elon Musk, with an estimated net worth of $500 billion (Around Rs 41,500,000,000,000), is on his path to becoming the world’s first trillionaire. His ventures—including Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI—continue to shape industries from clean energy to AI innovation. 

