Meet The AI Expert Who Once Worked At Tesla And Rejected Mark Zuckerberg’s Rs 83,00,00,00,000 Meta Offer; She Is Not from India — Know Her Net Worth

AI Expert Mira Murati's Success Story: At first glance, her name might spark curiosity — it sounds like she could be from India. But Mira Murati, the former Chief Technology Officer of OpenAI and founder of the new AI startup Thinking Machines Lab, has roots in a very different part of the world. She was born in the coastal city of Vlore, Albania. While her name may sound familiar to some, her story is uniquely her own.

Murati is not just another tech mind in Silicon Valley. She is a powerful force shaping the future of artificial intelligence. From a curious student in Albania to a bold leader at OpenAI, her journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. With a sharp intellect and relentless drive, she helped build groundbreaking tools like ChatGPT, DALL-E, and Codex. And if that was not enough, she made global headlines by turning down a billion dollars offer from Meta, choosing integrity and vision over valuation.