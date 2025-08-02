Meet The AI Expert Who Once Worked At Tesla And Rejected Mark Zuckerberg’s Rs 83,00,00,00,000 Meta Offer; She Is Not from India — Know Her Net Worth
AI Expert Mira Murati's Success Story: At first glance, her name might spark curiosity — it sounds like she could be from India. But Mira Murati, the former Chief Technology Officer of OpenAI and founder of the new AI startup Thinking Machines Lab, has roots in a very different part of the world. She was born in the coastal city of Vlore, Albania. While her name may sound familiar to some, her story is uniquely her own.
Murati is not just another tech mind in Silicon Valley. She is a powerful force shaping the future of artificial intelligence. From a curious student in Albania to a bold leader at OpenAI, her journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. With a sharp intellect and relentless drive, she helped build groundbreaking tools like ChatGPT, DALL-E, and Codex. And if that was not enough, she made global headlines by turning down a billion dollars offer from Meta, choosing integrity and vision over valuation.
Mira Murati Company's Valuation
Her startup has raised 2 billion dollars (over 17,000 crore rupees) in funding. Its valuation has reached 12 billion dollars (over 1 lakh crore rupees).
Former CTO Open AI Mira Murati's Net Worth
According to media reports, her estimated net worth is between $5 million (Rs 41.75 crore) and $10 million (Rs 83.5 crore), Mira Murati is more celebrated for her ethical leadership in AI. Her refusal to join Meta’s lab reinforces her commitment to responsible innovation and independence in an industry often driven by power and profit.
