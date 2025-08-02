Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2940384https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/meet-the-ai-expert-who-once-worked-at-tesla-and-rejected-mark-zuckerberg-s-rs-83000000000-meta-offer-she-is-not-from-india-know-her-net-worth-2940384
NewsPhotosMeet The AI Expert Who Once Worked At Tesla And Rejected Mark Zuckerberg’s Rs 83,00,00,00,000 Meta Offer; She Is Not from India — Know Her Net Worth
photoDetails

Meet The AI Expert Who Once Worked At Tesla And Rejected Mark Zuckerberg’s Rs 83,00,00,00,000 Meta Offer; She Is Not from India — Know Her Net Worth

AI Expert Mira Murati's Success Story: At first glance, her name might spark curiosity — it sounds like she could be from India. But Mira Murati, the former Chief Technology Officer of OpenAI and founder of the new AI startup Thinking Machines Lab, has roots in a very different part of the world. She was born in the coastal city of Vlore, Albania. While her name may sound familiar to some, her story is uniquely her own.

Murati is not just another tech mind in Silicon Valley. She is a powerful force shaping the future of artificial intelligence. From a curious student in Albania to a bold leader at OpenAI, her journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. With a sharp intellect and relentless drive, she helped build groundbreaking tools like ChatGPT, DALL-E, and Codex. And if that was not enough, she made global headlines by turning down a billion dollars offer from Meta, choosing integrity and vision over valuation. 

Updated:Aug 02, 2025, 02:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Mira Murati Company's Valuation

1/2
Mira Murati Company's Valuation

Her startup has raised 2 billion dollars (over 17,000 crore rupees) in funding. Its valuation has reached 12 billion dollars (over 1 lakh crore rupees).

Follow Us

Former CTO Open AI Mira Murati's Net Worth

2/2
AI Expert Mira Murati Success Story

According to media reports, her estimated net worth is between $5 million (Rs 41.75 crore) and $10 million (Rs 83.5 crore), Mira Murati is more celebrated for her ethical leadership in AI. Her refusal to join Meta’s lab reinforces her commitment to responsible innovation and independence in an industry often driven by power and profit.  

Follow Us
TechnologyAI ExpertTeslaOpenAI CTOMark Zuckerberg Meta AI
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
DPL
Top IPL Players Who Will Feature In Delhi Premier League 2025: Priyansh Arya, Harshit Rana And...
camera icon14
title
Indian Navy
Meet INS Varsha: India's Covert Submarine Shield To Boost Second-Strike Capabilities; Undersea Facility To Outsmart China-Pak's Maritime Game
camera icon8
title
Delhi Capitals
4 Players Delhi Capitals Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis And...
camera icon10
title
Eng vs Ind
Most Draws Played By Team In WTC: England Equals Australia, India At… - Check List
camera icon8
title
Guinness Records
From Quirky Stunts To Lavish Homes: THESE Guinness World Records Put India On The Map
NEWS ON ONE CLICK