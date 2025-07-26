photoDetails

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Success Story: Sundar Pichai didn’t grow up rich—in fact, he didn’t have a phone at home until he was 12. He lived in a small two-room apartment in Tamil Nadu and earned a scholarship to Stanford in 1993. The cost of his plane ticket was even more than his father made in a year.

Sundar Pichai started from these simple beginnings and Google CEO Pichai’s story is very inspiring. He joined Google in 2004 and worked hard, helping create the Chrome browser and making Android popular worldwide.

In 2015, he became the CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company. Now, nearly ten years later, Pichai is a billionaire with a net worth of $1.1 billion. His success shows that strong leadership and dedication can lead to great achievements—even without owning the company.