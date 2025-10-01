Advertisement
NewsPhotosMeet The Man Who Left Well Paying Job In US To Build India’s Viral Messaging App; Now Owns Rs 1,04,00,00,00,000 Firm; Check His Education, Net Worth, He Is…
Meet The Man Who Left Well Paying Job In US To Build India’s Viral Messaging App; Now Owns Rs 1,04,00,00,00,000 Firm; Check His Education, Net Worth, He Is…

Zoho Success Story: Sridhar Vembu’s story is truly inspiring. He left a well-paying job in the United States and returned to a small village in Tamil Nadu with one big dream: to build a global tech company without taking any outside money. At first, people did not believe it was possible. But today, his company Zoho has proved them wrong.

Its messaging app Arattai, which means “chat” in Tamil, has suddenly become very popular and emerged as a rival to WhatsApp. In just three days, the app’s daily sign-ups increased 100 times. Promoted as a “spyware-free, made-in-India messenger,” Arattai is now seen as a strong challenger to WhatsApp, winning people’s trust with its privacy and local roots.

Updated:Oct 01, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
Sridhar Vembu's Unconventional Journey

1/10
Sridhar Vembu's Unconventional Journey

Sridhar Vembu, founder of Zoho Corporation, chose an unusual path by leaving behind a lucrative US career to return to rural India, where he built a global tech company from scratch without external funding, redefining entrepreneurship and innovation from villages. 

Building Zoho

2/10
Zoho Success Story

In 1996, Sridhar Vembu co-founded AdventNet with friends and family, envisioning a global software product company from India. Over two decades, it evolved into Zoho Corporation, which by 2016 had 3,000 employees, 50 cloud products, and presence in 180 countries.  

Zoho’s Homegrown Messaging App Arattai

3/10
Zoho Success Story

Zoho’s homegrown messaging app Arattai recently captured the top spot on India’s app stores, even briefly surpassing WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, as patriotic sentiment and increasing demand for indigenous digital alternatives drove a massive surge in downloads across the country.  

Zoho's Arattai App: Made-in-India Appeal

4/10
Zoho Success Story

The messaging app launched in 2021. The Arattai—meaning “chat” in Tamil—started as a niche experiment but quickly gained traction. Amid global AI anxieties, privacy concerns, and Big Tech scrutiny, its promise of being a “spyware-free, made-in-India messenger” strongly appealed to Indian users. 

Zoho’s Homegrown Messaging App: Features And Popularity

5/10
Zoho Success Story

Designed with familiar features, Arattai offers group chats, voice and video calling, stories, and broadcast channels, making it a homegrown rival to global messaging giants and attracting millions of users who seek both reliability and an Indian identity in apps.  

Zoho's Arattai App: Explosive Growth

6/10
Zoho Success Story

Arattai’s growth has been phenomenal, with Sridhar Vembu revealing traffic jumped 100 times in just three days, as daily sign-ups skyrocketed from 3,000 to 350,000, forcing Zoho to rapidly expand its infrastructure to handle overwhelming user demand.  (Image Credit: @AshwiniVaishnaw/X)

Zoho Founder: From Silicon Valley To Rural India

7/10
Zoho Success Story

Sridhar Vembu’s life took a unique turn when he left Silicon Valley to settle in rural Tamil Nadu, shaping Zoho’s philosophy of decentralization and empowering small-town talent while building globally competitive products like Arattai from unexpected locations.  

Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu's Early Life and Education

8/10
Zoho Success Story

He was born in 1968 in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, a Princeton PhD and former Qualcomm engineer Sridhar Vembu excelled academically, earning his B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Madras in 1989 and later completing a PhD in Electrical Engineering at Princeton University in 1994, before entering the tech industry. 

Zoho Founder Sridhar Vembu Award And Net Worth

9/10
Zoho Success Story

For his immense contributions, Sridhar Vembu was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021. By 2024, he ranked 39th on Forbes India’s rich list, with a net worth of $5.85 billion (Rs 491,400,000,000), while Zoho reached over 100 million users worldwide.  

Zoho Corporation Valuation

10/10
Zoho Success Story

As of early 2025, Zoho Corporation was valued at Rs 1.04 lakh crore (around $12.5 billion), making it one of India’s most valuable unlisted companies, according to the 2024 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list. (Image Credit: Social Media/X) 

