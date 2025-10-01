Meet The Man Who Left Well Paying Job In US To Build India’s Viral Messaging App; Now Owns Rs 1,04,00,00,00,000 Firm; Check His Education, Net Worth, He Is…

photoDetails

english

2966920

Zoho Success Story: Sridhar Vembu’s story is truly inspiring. He left a well-paying job in the United States and returned to a small village in Tamil Nadu with one big dream: to build a global tech company without taking any outside money. At first, people did not believe it was possible. But today, his company Zoho has proved them wrong.

Its messaging app Arattai, which means “chat” in Tamil, has suddenly become very popular and emerged as a rival to WhatsApp. In just three days, the app’s daily sign-ups increased 100 times. Promoted as a “spyware-free, made-in-India messenger,” Arattai is now seen as a strong challenger to WhatsApp, winning people’s trust with its privacy and local roots.