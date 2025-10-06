Meet The Top 10 Richest Tech Billionaires In India In 2025: HCL Founder Shiv Nadar Takes Top Spot; Only Woman On The List At 5th Position; Check Net Worth
Top 10 Richest Tech Billionaires In India In 2025: India’s technology sector is not just growing, it is booming. This growth is driven by visionaries whose ideas and hard work have transformed the country and made a mark globally. The Forbes 2025 list of India’s top tech billionaires tells this story. Leading the list is Shiv Nadar, followed by legends like Azim Premji and N R Narayana Murthy, whose innovations have changed the world. Among these trailblazers, Radha Vembu stands out as the only woman, showing how leadership, creativity, and determination can shape India’s tech revolution.
Shiv Nadar: Founder Of HCL Technologies Net Worth
Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL, started the company in 1976 with five friends in a garage, focusing first on calculators and microprocessors, according to Forbes. Today, HCL Technologies is one of India’s biggest IT services companies, with $13.4 billion in revenue as of June 2024. Nadar stepped down in 2020 and passed leadership to his daughter, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, while he remains chairman emeritus. In March 2025, he gave her part of his investment company as part of succession planning. His net worth is $34.5 billion (Rs 3,062,276,821,500).
Azim Premji: Wipro Founder And Chairman Net Worth
Azim Premji, founder and chairman of Wipro, transformed his family’s cooking oil business into a major technology company. Today, Wipro earns $11.3 billion in revenue and runs an innovation centre in Silicon Valley. His son, Rishad Premji, has been the executive chairman since 2019. Azim Premji’s net worth is $12 billion.
NR Narayana Murthy: Infosys Cofounder Net Worth
Narayana Murthy, cofounder of Infosys, is one of India’s most influential business leaders. Although retired from daily operations, he still holds a minority stake in the company. In 2023, his advice that young Indians should work “70 hours a week” sparked a national debate. His net worth is $4.8 billion.
Senapathy Gopalakrishnan: Infosys Cofounder Net Worth
Gopalakrishnan, cofounder of Infosys, is now a leading startup investor. He also funds neurological research through centres at IISc and IIT Madras. His focus on research, development, and strategic initiatives helped Infosys become a top IT services and consulting company. Beyond business, he actively promotes technology entrepreneurship and supports innovation-driven startups in India. Gopalakrishnan’s net worth is $3.8 billion.
Radha Vembu: Zoho Corporation CEO Net Worth
Radha Vembu is the co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation, a global leader in cloud-based software for businesses. She is India’s richest self-made woman in tech and is known for her low-profile but impactful leadership. She earns her wealth from Zoho, the cloud software company co-founded by her brother, Sridhar Vembu, in 1996. Radha also serves as the product manager for Zoho Mail and is one of India’s most prominent women billionaires. Her net worth is $3.3 billion.
Sanjeev Bikhchandani: Founder Of Naukri.com And Jeevansathi.com Net Worth
Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Info Edge, created popular platforms like Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, and 99acres.com. The company also holds stakes in publicly listed firms Zomato and Policybazaar. His leadership continues to shape India’s tech-driven startup ecosystem, inspiring entrepreneurs and investors across the country. His net worth is $3.3 billion.
Nandan Nilekani: Infosys Cofounder And Aadhaar Architect Net Worth
Nandan Nilekani, cofounder of Infosys, returned as non-executive chairman in 2017 after a governance crisis. He is also known for creating Aadhaar, India’s national identity project. He later chaired the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), implementing Aadhaar, one of the world’s largest digital identity initiatives. His net worth is $3.2 billion.
Anand Deshpande: Persistent Systems Founder Net Worth
Anand Deshpande founded Persistent Systems, a company specializing in software development, digital transformation, and technology consulting. He started the Pune-based company in 1990 with his personal savings. Today, Persistent Systems provides digital engineering and AI-driven services to clients worldwide. His net worth is $2.8 billion.
K Dinesh: Infosys Cofounder Net Worth
K. Dinesh, cofounder of Infosys, played a key role in building the company’s foundation and growth. He is also known for mentoring future tech leaders and supporting initiatives that promote knowledge sharing and skill development in the IT sector. He stepped down from Infosys in 2011 and now focuses on philanthropy through the Ashraya Hastha Trust, funding cancer and healthcare centres. His net worth is $2.6 billion.
Sekar Vembu:
Sekar Vembu, brother of Sridhar and Radha Vembu, owns significant stakes in Zoho, according to Forbes. He also founded Vembu Technologies, a company offering disaster recovery solutions. Sekar has played a key role in turning Zoho into a global SaaS leader. His leadership focuses on nurturing talent, empowering employees, and fostering creativity, making Zoho one of India’s most successful and sustainable tech companies. His net worth is $2.4 billion. (Image Credit: Social Media/X)
