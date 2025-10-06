Meet The Top 10 Richest Tech Billionaires In India In 2025: HCL Founder Shiv Nadar Takes Top Spot; Only Woman On The List At 5th Position; Check Net Worth

photoDetails

Top 10 Richest Tech Billionaires In India In 2025: India’s technology sector is not just growing, it is booming. This growth is driven by visionaries whose ideas and hard work have transformed the country and made a mark globally. The Forbes 2025 list of India’s top tech billionaires tells this story. Leading the list is Shiv Nadar, followed by legends like Azim Premji and N R Narayana Murthy, whose innovations have changed the world. Among these trailblazers, Radha Vembu stands out as the only woman, showing how leadership, creativity, and determination can shape India’s tech revolution.