Meet The World’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire: Once A College Dropout, Her Company Was Acquired By Meta For Rs 2,075,000,000,000; Check Her Net Worth And Know Who She Is...

World’s Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire: A young girl with dreams as limitless as the sky set her sights on becoming a billionaire. But her journey was anything but easy. Born to Chinese immigrant parents and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Lucy Guo faced countless hurdles. According to the New York Post, she discovered coding in middle school and quickly realized that money mattered—finding clever ways to earn even on the playground.

Her story is one of sheer hard work and unwavering commitment. For years, pop icon Taylor Swift held the title of the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, reaching the milestone in 2023 at age 33. But today, that crown belongs to Lucy Guo, a 30-year-old college dropout turned American tech entrepreneur. Her first company, Scale AI, was acquired by Meta in a groundbreaking $25 billion deal, officially making her the youngest self-made female billionaire in the world. 

Updated:Sep 02, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
World's Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire

World’s Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire

Lucy Gup, world's youngest self-made billionaire and serial entrepreneur, credits her frugal parents with motivating her to start hustling at a young age. She earned a spot on Forbes’ 2024 list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women. Lucy also became the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, solidifying her place in Silicon Valley history.  

From Humble Roots To Billionaire Heights

World’s Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire

Lucy Guo, daughter of Chinese immigrants, grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area. Inspired by her frugal parents, she began hustling early, picking up coding in middle school, a skill that would lay the foundation for her entrepreneurial success.  

Scale AI Co-Founder At Just 21

World’s Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire

At 21, Guo co-founded Scale AI with Alexandr Wang, a firm specializing in AI data labeling. Despite parting ways with the company, she retained her 5% stake, which surged in value after a $25 billion (Around Rs 2,075,000,000,000) valuation deal.  

Scale AI Co-founder Lucy Guo Education: A Bold College Dropout

World’s Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire

Lucy Guo studied computer science and human-computer interaction at Carnegie Mellon University. Despite being just a year away from completing her degree, she dropped out after winning the Thiel Fellowship, choosing entrepreneurship over academia and betting on her big ideas.  

Entrepreneurial Scholarship From Billionaire Investor Peter Thiel

World’s Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire

Her $100,000 entrepreneurial scholarship from billionaire investor Peter Thiel pushed her to chase innovation. The fellowship encouraged her to skip traditional paths, instead focusing on building disruptive startups—a decision that has since defined her unconventional but highly rewarding career. 

Lucy Guo: Founder Of Content Monetisation Platform

World’s Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire

Guo is now the founder of Passes, a content monetisation platform launched in 2022, and runs her own venture capital firm, Backend Ventures, which she started in 2019 to support early-stage tech companies, according to CNBC. Both ventures highlight her vision to empower others while staying ahead in the tech innovation race.   

Lucy Guo's Fierce Work Ethic Philosophy

World’s Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire

Known for her relentless drive, Guo advocates Silicon Valley’s intense hustle culture. She once suggested startup founders embrace 90-hour workweeks, believing extraordinary companies demand extraordinary effort—a mindset that has fueled her rapid rise in the competitive tech world. 

Scale AI Co-Founder Lucy Guo Net Worth

World’s Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire

At 30, Lucy Guo was named Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire with a $1.3 billion (Around Rs 107,900,000,000) net worth. Her first venture, Scale AI, an AI data-labeling startup, reached a massive $25 billion valuation before being acquired by Meta, founded by Mark Zuckerberg. (Image Credit: Lucy Guo/@Insta)

