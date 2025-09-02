Meet The World’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire: Once A College Dropout, Her Company Was Acquired By Meta For Rs 2,075,000,000,000; Check Her Net Worth And Know Who She Is...

photoDetails

english

2954645

World’s Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire: A young girl with dreams as limitless as the sky set her sights on becoming a billionaire. But her journey was anything but easy. Born to Chinese immigrant parents and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Lucy Guo faced countless hurdles. According to the New York Post, she discovered coding in middle school and quickly realized that money mattered—finding clever ways to earn even on the playground.

Her story is one of sheer hard work and unwavering commitment. For years, pop icon Taylor Swift held the title of the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire, reaching the milestone in 2023 at age 33. But today, that crown belongs to Lucy Guo, a 30-year-old college dropout turned American tech entrepreneur. Her first company, Scale AI, was acquired by Meta in a groundbreaking $25 billion deal, officially making her the youngest self-made female billionaire in the world.