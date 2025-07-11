Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2930199https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/moisture-proof-your-devices-7-steps-to-protect-your-electronics-from-the-rain-like-a-pro-2930199
NewsPhotosMoisture-Proof Your Devices: 7 Steps To Protect Your Electronics From The Rain Like A Pro
photoDetails

Moisture-Proof Your Devices: 7 Steps To Protect Your Electronics From The Rain Like A Pro

The monsoon might bring cool breezes and a craving for chai(tea). But if you're a tech lover, it's a nightmare for you and your gadgets, as humidity can sneak into your electronics, causing slowdowns, glitches, or even permanent damage. But don't let the moisture win! Discover smart and simple ways to keep your gadgets safe and moisture-free this monsoon. It's a must-read for every tech lover.

Updated:Jul 11, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Follow Us

1/9

The monsoon might bring cool breezes and a craving for chai(tea). But if you're a tech lover, it's a nightmare for you and your gadgets, as humidity can sneak into your electronics, causing slowdowns, glitches, or even permanent damage. But don't let the moisture win! Discover smart and simple ways to keep your gadgets safe and moisture-free this monsoon. It's a must-read for every tech lover.

Follow Us

2/9

Follow these 7 quick & simple step guidelines to save your tech gadgets or electronics from monsoon moisture attack and keep them running smoothly all season long:

Follow Us

1.Switch off gadgets during lightning and storms:

3/9
1.Switch off gadgets during lightning and storms:

Switch off gadgets during lightning and storms: During a thunderstorm, always turn off and unplug the devices. Sometimes, the power surges from lightning strikes can cause damage to the gadgets. 

Follow Us

2. Use weather-proof bags:

4/9
2. Use weather-proof bags:

 Use weather-proof bags: It is advisable to use keyboard covers to protect your laptops, as they are easy to install and protect your laptop's keyboard from water damage. 

Follow Us

3. Steer clear of water-exposed areas:

5/9
3. Steer clear of water-exposed areas:

Steer clear of water-exposed areas: During heavy rains, avoid using the devices near open areas like windows, balconies, or outdoor areas, as it can further increase the chances of damage. 

Follow Us

4. Use surge protectors:

6/9
4. Use surge protectors:

 Use surge protectors: To protect your tech gadgets from unexpected power surges, use surge protectors, or you can even use a UPS device. 

Follow Us

5. Dry and clean charging ports:

7/9
5. Dry and clean charging ports:

 Dry and clean charging ports: There is a huge risk of using charging ports that have debris or moisture buildup in charging ports, so before using charging ports, make sure they are completely dry. 

Follow Us

6. Ensure proper grounding:

8/9
6. Ensure proper grounding:

Ensure proper grounding: Proper grounding of your electronic devices can protect your gadgets from strong electric currents and also reduce the risk of electric shock. 

Follow Us

7. Use silica gel packs:

9/9
7. Use silica gel packs:

Use silica gel packs: Wherever you keep gadgets, place some silica gel as it removes the extra moisture from the air, and this hack will keep your gadgets completely dry.

Follow Us
TechnologyelectronicsMonsoon
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis Dethrones Virat Kohli's All-Time T20 Record, Rohit- Dhoni Also In The List
camera icon9
title
India toss woes
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill & Surya Hand India 'This' 26-Year-Old Unwanted World Record
camera icon7
title
hummus flavors
Hummus, But Make It Creative: 7 Unique Flavors You’ve Got To Try At Home
camera icon7
title
one-pot recipes
From Cloudy Skies To Cozy Kitchens: 7 One-Pot Recipes To Soothe Your Soul
camera icon5
title
Auto news
THIS Fortuner-Sized 7-Seater Maruti Car Offers Alto-Like Mileage! Packed With BIG Sunroof, 360 Degree Camera And More
NEWS ON ONE CLICK