Mother’s day 2026 gift ideas: 7 best gadgets under Rs 5,000 you can gift your mother to make her daily life easier

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Mother's day 2026 gift ideas: On Mother’s day 2026, you can give several affordable tech gifts to your mom that will make her life easier. From smartwatches to wireless earbuds, several gadgets under Rs 5,000 could be great gifts for your mother as they offer premium features on a budget. These gifts can help with fitness tracking, entertainment, video calls, and everyday convenience while also adding a personal touch to Mother’s Day celebrations this year.