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NewsPhotosMother’s day 2026 gift ideas: 7 best gadgets under Rs 5,000 you can gift your mother to make her daily life easier
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Mother’s day 2026 gift ideas: 7 best gadgets under Rs 5,000 you can gift your mother to make her daily life easier

Mother's day 2026 gift ideas: On Mother’s day 2026, you can give several affordable tech gifts to your mom that will make her life easier. From smartwatches to wireless earbuds, several gadgets under Rs 5,000 could be great gifts for your mother as they offer premium features on a budget. These gifts can help with fitness tracking, entertainment, video calls, and everyday convenience while also adding a personal touch to Mother’s Day celebrations this year.

Updated:May 08, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
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Mother's day 2026 gift ideas: Smartwatch

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Mother's day 2026 gift ideas: Smartwatch

A budget smartwatch under Rs 5,000 can help your mother track steps, heart rate, sleep, and daily activity easily. Several smartwatches support Bluetooth calling and health reminders. It is a practical Mother’s Day gift for moms focused on fitness and regular health monitoring. (Image credit: gemini)

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Mother's day 2026 gift ideas: Wireless earbuds

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mother's day gift ideas

Wireless earbuds are among the most useful gadgets under Rs 5,000 this Mother’s Day. They make listening to music, making WhatsApp calls, and watching videos more comfortable without messy wires. Several affordable earbuds now offer noise reduction, long battery life, and water resistance for daily commuting or household use.

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Mother's day 2026 gift ideas: Bluetooth speaker

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mother's day gift ideas

Portable Bluetooth speakers are perfect for mothers who enjoy devotional songs, podcasts, or family gatherings. Many budget speakers offer loud sound, compact designs, and battery backup lasting several hours. Many models also support voice assistants and hands-free calling, making them useful beyond just music playback.

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Mother's day 2026 gift ideas: Kindle-Style reading device

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mother's day gift ideas

For mothers who love reading, affordable digital reading tablets and e-book-friendly devices can be thoughtful gifts under Rs 5,000 during sale periods. These gadgets allow users to read recipes, novels, and newspapers comfortably. Adjustable brightness and lightweight designs also make them easier to use before bedtime or while travelling.

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Mother's day 2026 gift ideas: Mini printer

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mother's day gift wishes

Compact portable printers are becoming popular Mother’s Day gifts because they instantly print smartphone photos. Many pocket-sized models under Rs 5,000 connect through Bluetooth and work with Android or iPhone devices. They help families create physical memories from vacations, birthdays, and old family albums without needing large printers at home.

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Mother's day 2026 gift ideas: Smart LED lamp

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mother's day gift wishes

Smart LED desk lamps now come with touch controls, adjustable brightness, USB charging ports, and eye-protection modes under Rs 5,000. These gadgets are useful for mothers who read, sew, work from home, or spend long hours on video calls. Some models also support colour temperature adjustment for better nighttime comfort.

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Mother's day 2026 gift ideas: Power bank

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mother's day gift ideas

A fast-charging power bank is one of the safest and most practical gadgets under Rs 5,000 you can gift your mother this Mother’s Day. Modern power banks support multiple devices, fast charging, and compact designs. They are especially useful during travel, shopping trips, long commutes, or unexpected power cuts.(Representative images: freepik)

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