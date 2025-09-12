'Nano Banana' Trend: 10 Must-Try Viral Prompts On Google Gemini App
The Nano Banana craze refers to a viral AI‐image feature in Google Gemini (also seen via Google AI Studio) that lets users transform photos into ultra‑realistic 3D figurines. These figurines often come with toy‑like packaging, acrylic bases, and staged scenes (for example, on a desk with a computer screen showing a modelling view).
10 Must‑Try Viral Prompts for Nano Banana
Here are 10 fun and viral prompt ideas to try. You can plug in your photo, adjust details (style, background etc.) to personalize. Think of them like templates:
1. Action Figure Persona
“Take this photo of me and turn me into a highly detailed collectible action figure inside a toy box with a clear plastic window. Include bold graphics and my name on the packaging. Use a fun, toy‑like style but keep my features recognizable.”
2. Retro Decade Throwback
“Transform me into a 1970s disco poster style. Big hair, flared pants, neon lights, mirrored disco ball in the background. Make it feel like a real era‑appropriate advertisement.”
3. TV Show Insertion
“Place me in an iconic sitcom scene (e.g. Friends) sitting on the couch with the cast in their living room. Natural lighting, sitcom style, laughter moment.”
4. Classic Artwork Mash‑Up
“Put me inside The Starry Night by Van Gogh. Blend me in with the swirling sky and colors. Dress me in clothes from the era so I look like part of the painting.”
5. Travel & Landmarks
“Take my photo and place me standing in front of the Taj Mahal at sunset, realistic lighting and shadows, slight reflection on water below, scenic angle.”
6. Pet or Animal Companion Version
“Turn my pet dog alongside me into matching figurines; both on acrylic bases, with the pet in a little accessory, maybe wearing a hat, in a studio setup.”
7. Futuristic / Sci‑Fi Twist
“Transform this image into a cyberpunk figurine scene: neon lights, holographic effects, LED glow, futuristic cityscape in the distance. Place figurine on a glass or metallic base.”
8. Holiday / Festival Edition
“Make me into a collectible toy figurine celebrating Diwali: traditional attire, diyas (lamps), marigold decorations, warm golden light.”
9. Hologram / Transparent Style
“Create a 3D figurine version of me as a transparent hologram figure with light beams, floating above a pedestal, with soft backlight.”
10. Artist Style Swap
“Convert me into a figurine painted as though by an impressionist painter (e.g. Monet), or stylised like a Studio Ghibli character: soft light, whimsical features, pastel tones. Place on wooden base.”
