'Nano Banana' Trend: 10 Must-Try Viral Prompts On Google Gemini App

Some Tips / Things To Keep in Mind

Photo quality matters: good lighting, clear features, simple background help Gemini render better. Prompt detail helps: framing, base style, packaging, environment – the more you describe, the more faithful the result tends to be. Adjust & iterate: sometimes first result may have quirks (e.g. hands, facial expression). Try retakes or tweak the pose. Ethics & permissions: if using photos of other people, characters, or copyrighted works, be mindful of rights. Output expectations: while impressively realistic, it's still an AI generation — perfect likeness or perfect realism in every part may not be guaranteed. Some parts like fine hand detail are often cited as weak spots.