'Nano Banana' Trend: 10 Must-Try Viral Prompts On Google Gemini App; Your Step- By- Step Guide Is Here

Here’s how you can make your own Nano Banana‑style image:

Open Gemini App / Gemini AI Studio (or via the web if available). Ensure you are using Gemini 2.5 Flash Image / “Nano Banana” model. Upload a photo you want to transform (yourself, a pet, a pet + you, etc.). Make sure the photo is clear enough for details. Write/paste a prompt describing how you want the figurine style: scale, environment, packaging, lighting, base, etc. There are official prompt templates you can use or tweak. Generate the image. The model will process and create the 3D figurine image with the aesthetic you described. Review & tweak if needed: change background, adjust style, change scale, etc., by editing the prompt or trying a new photo. Then download/share.