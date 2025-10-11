'Nano Banana' Trend: 10 Must-Try Viral Prompts On Google Gemini App; Your Step- By- Step Guide Is Here
The Nano Banana craze refers to a viral AI‐image feature in Google Gemini (also seen via Google AI Studio) that lets users transform photos into ultra‑realistic 3D figurines. These figurines often come with toy‑like packaging, acrylic bases, and staged scenes (for example, on a desk with a computer screen showing a modelling view).
Why Nano Banana Is More Than Just a Trend?
It shows the increasing power of AI to produce “toy‑like” collectible styles quickly. It lowers the barrier for creative content: you need not be a professional artist. It becomes a way to personalize digital identity (avatars, display pics, social media content). It helps push social engagement: people share, compare, remix. It surfaces discussions around AI, identity, copyright, style, image ownership.
How To Try It: Step‑By‑Step
Here’s how you can make your own Nano Banana‑style image:
Open Gemini App / Gemini AI Studio (or via the web if available). Ensure you are using Gemini 2.5 Flash Image / “Nano Banana” model. Upload a photo you want to transform (yourself, a pet, a pet + you, etc.). Make sure the photo is clear enough for details. Write/paste a prompt describing how you want the figurine style: scale, environment, packaging, lighting, base, etc. There are official prompt templates you can use or tweak. Generate the image. The model will process and create the 3D figurine image with the aesthetic you described. Review & tweak if needed: change background, adjust style, change scale, etc., by editing the prompt or trying a new photo. Then download/share.
`10 Must‑Try Viral Prompts for Nano Banana
Here are 10 fun and viral prompt ideas to try. You can plug in your photo, adjust details (style, background etc.) to personalize. Think of them like templates:
Here’s one most viral and common prompt people have used:
“Create a 1/7 scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modelling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high‑quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two‑dimensional flat illustrations.”
1. Action Figure Persona
“Take this photo of me and turn me into a highly detailed collectible action figure inside a toy box with a clear plastic window. Include bold graphics and my name on the packaging. Use a fun, toy‑like style but keep my features recognizable.”
2. Retro Decade Throwback
“Transform me into a 1970s disco poster style. Big hair, flared pants, neon lights, mirrored disco ball in the background. Make it feel like a real era‑appropriate advertisement.”
3. TV Show Insertion
“Place me in an iconic sitcom scene (e.g. Friends) sitting on the couch with the cast in their living room. Natural lighting, sitcom style, laughter moment.”
4. Classic Artwork Mash‑Up
“Put me inside The Starry Night by Van Gogh. Blend me in with the swirling sky and colors. Dress me in clothes from the era so I look like part of the painting.”
5. Travel & Landmarks
“Take my photo and place me standing in front of the Taj Mahal at sunset, realistic lighting and shadows, slight reflection on water below, scenic angle.”
6. Pet or Animal Companion Version
“Turn my pet dog alongside me into matching figurines; both on acrylic bases, with the pet in a little accessory, maybe wearing a hat, in a studio setup.”
7. Futuristic / Sci‑Fi Twist
“Transform this image into a cyberpunk figurine scene: neon lights, holographic effects, LED glow, futuristic cityscape in the distance. Place figurine on a glass or metallic base.”
8. Holiday / Festival Edition
“Make me into a collectible toy figurine celebrating Diwali: traditional attire, diyas (lamps), marigold decorations, warm golden light.”
9. Hologram / Transparent Style
“Create a 3D figurine version of me as a transparent hologram figure with light beams, floating above a pedestal, with soft backlight.”
10. Artist Style Swap
“Convert me into a figurine painted as though by an impressionist painter (e.g. Monet), or stylised like a Studio Ghibli character: soft light, whimsical features, pastel tones. Place on wooden base.”
Some Tips / Things To Keep in Mind
Photo quality matters: good lighting, clear features, simple background help Gemini render better. Prompt detail helps: framing, base style, packaging, environment – the more you describe, the more faithful the result tends to be. Adjust & iterate: sometimes first result may have quirks (e.g. hands, facial expression). Try retakes or tweak the pose. Ethics & permissions: if using photos of other people, characters, or copyrighted works, be mindful of rights. Output expectations: while impressively realistic, it's still an AI generation — perfect likeness or perfect realism in every part may not be guaranteed. Some parts like fine hand detail are often cited as weak spots.
