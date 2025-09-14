photoDetails

english

2959543

Nano Banana Viral AI 3D Figurine Trend: From Vintage Saree To Retro-Style Photo; 10 Must-Try Pro Prompts To Explore Different Artworks For Free On Google Gemini

The Google Nano Banana trend is going viral on the internet, just like the popular Studio Ghibli-style photo edits on ChatGPT. With Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash, you can turn your photos into fun 3D Nano Banana models for free in seconds. The tool works smoothly on the Gemini app, as well as on laptops and desktops, making it easy to create, download, and share your artwork on Instagram and other platforms. You can also try it for free on Google AI Studio to make your own edits.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/nano-banana-viral-ai-3d-figurine-trend-from-vintage-saree-to-retro-style-photo-10-must-try-pro-prompts-to-explore-different-artworks-for-free-on-google-gemini-2959551

Ankur Mishra | Updated:Sep 14, 2025, 07:10 AM IST

Nano Banana AI Prompt: Feywild Enchanter 1 / 10 Upload a photo and use the prompt: "Reimagine this person as a Feywild Enchanter figurine, as if they are one with nature. Their robes appear to be made of woven leaves and petals, with subtle golden banana patterns integrated into the fabric. They hold a staff of gnarled, glowing wood that has naturally grown into the shape of a banana, emitting magical pollen-like sparkles. A crown of intertwined, glowing vines forming a banana shape rests above their head. Set them in a whimsical, enchanted grove where the air is thick with a shimmering, magical mist and the flora glows with a soft, bioluminescent light." Follow Us

Nano Banana AI Prompt: Chibi Style 2 / 10 Upload a photo and use the prompt: "Transform this person into a sweet, dessert-themed chibi figurine. Design them with an oversized head, a small body, and an exaggeratedly cute expression. Their shoes should look like they're made from peeled bananas, and their cheeks should be a soft, rosy pink. Place them in a scene filled with floating, candy-coated mini-bananas, edible glitter, and rainbow sprinkles. The textures should be soft and almost edible, with a playful, sugar-like finish." Follow Us

Nano Banana AI Prompt: Playful Pop Art Style 3 / 10 Upload a photo and use the prompt: "Transform this person into a figurine straight from a vintage Sunday comic strip, rendered in a playful pop art style. Use thick, uniform black outlines and flat, bright colors like canary yellow, bubblegum pink, and sky blue, with some intentional off-register color bleed. The shading should be simple, using minimal halftone patterns. Their outfit is decorated with a fun, repeating banana print. A classic, rounded speech bubble above their head should read ‘BANANA POWER!’ in a fun, retro font. The background is a simple but impactful 'KAPOW!'-style burst with radiating action lines." Follow Us

Nano Banana AI Prompt: Retro Pixel Art 4 / 10 Upload a photo and use the prompt: "Transform this person into a bold pixel art character from a classic arcade game, designed to attract players. The sprite should have vibrant outlines and be posed heroically on a Tron-like neon grid floor. They wield a glowing neon banana sword and a translucent pixel shield. The background is a dark space filled with flashing pixel stars and a high-score table. Add subtle horizontal scan lines across the entire image to perfectly capture the look of an authentic 80s coin-op arcade monitor." Follow Us

Nano Banana AI Prompt: Gorgeous Retro Portraits 5 / 10 Upload a photo and use the prompt: "Create a 4K ultra-HD, realistic portrait of the same young Indian woman (face unchanged, 100% identical to the uploaded reference). She has long, dark, wavy hair flowing over her shoulders and is wearing a translucent, elegant red saree draped over one shoulder, revealing a fitted blouse underneath. White flowers are tucked behind her right ear. She gazes slightly to the right with a soft, serene expression. The background is a plain warm-toned wall, lit from the right with warm light, casting a soft-edged shadow of her profile and hair. The mood is retro, artistic, and cinematic." Follow Us

Nano Banana AI Prompt: Anime Hero 6 / 10 Upload a photo and use the prompt: "Illustrate this person as a legendary warrior from a space fantasy anime, captured in a heroic splash-page pose. They are armed with the 'Celestial Banana Blade,' a sword glowing with immense power. Their design includes gravity-defying neon hair and intense, oversized manga eyes that radiate energy. Their outfit is a set of stylized, battle-worn armor with a dramatically flowing cloak, caught in a cosmic wind. Frame them against a backdrop of a swirling purple and blue nebula, with streaks of light suggesting faster-than-light travel. The overall style should be high-energy, with bold outlines and a powerful, mythic atmosphere." Follow Us

Nano Banana AI Prompt: Pastel Aesthetic 7 / 10 Upload a photo and use the prompt: "Generate a hyper-kawaii 3D figurine of this person with a distinct pastel-core aesthetic. The setting is mid-air, surrounded by a swirl of cotton candy clouds and glitter-filled, translucent banana balloons. Clothe the figure in a vibrant pastel gradient outfit accessorized with glowing banana jewelry. The lighting should be bright and magical, giving everything an iridescent sheen for a whimsical and eye-catching look." Follow Us

Nano Banana AI 3D Figurine Prompt 8 / 10 Upload a photo and use the prompt: "Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. Next to the computer is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork". Follow Us

Nano Banana AI Saree Prompt: Cinematic and Dramatic 9 / 10 Upload a photo and use the prompt: "Generate a cinematic, hyper-realistic photo of the uploaded person wearing a flowing, deep-purple silk saree against a dramatic, stormy sky at dusk. The saree is billowing in the wind. The lighting is moody and high-contrast, with a single light source from the left highlighting the folds of the fabric and casting a long, dramatic shadow. The expression is intense and focused, as if a scene from a movie." Follow Us