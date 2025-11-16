OnePlus 15 Launched In India: From Google Pixel 10 To iPhone 16 Plus; Try THESE Impressive And More Affordable Alternative Smartphones

1 / 4

The phone comes with a 6.2-inch display offering an impressive 91.1 percent screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive viewing experience. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset built on a 3nm process.

For photography, the device features a 50MP main camera with dual pixel PDAF and OIS, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP camera designed for Super Steady video. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie camera with dual pixel autofocus. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh Li-Ion battery. The standard Galaxy S25 price in India starts at Rs 80,999 for the base 256GB storage option, while the top-end 512GB storage option is priced at Rs 92,999. (Image Credit: Samsung Official)