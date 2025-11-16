OnePlus 15 Launched In India: From Google Pixel 10 To iPhone 16 Plus; Try THESE Impressive And More Affordable Alternative Smartphones
OnePlus 15 Alternatives In India: Thinking about the OnePlus 15 but hoping for something more affordable, you have plenty of exciting options. Several smartphones deliver strong performance, great cameras, and premium design without the high price tag. Models like Google Pixel 10, iPhone 16 Plus, Realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13, Samsung Galaxy S25, Vivo X200, and Motorola Edge 60 Pro stand out as impressive alternatives worth considering. Notably, Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has launched its much-awaited OnePlus 15 in India on Thursday. The latest flagship device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite processor and is the successor to the OnePlus 13.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Display, Battery, Camera, Processor And Price
The phone comes with a 6.2-inch display offering an impressive 91.1 percent screen-to-body ratio for a more immersive viewing experience. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset built on a 3nm process.
For photography, the device features a 50MP main camera with dual pixel PDAF and OIS, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP camera designed for Super Steady video. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie camera with dual pixel autofocus. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh Li-Ion battery. The standard Galaxy S25 price in India starts at Rs 80,999 for the base 256GB storage option, while the top-end 512GB storage option is priced at Rs 92,999. (Image Credit: Samsung Official)
Google Pixel 10 Display, Battery, Camera, Processor And Price
The phone features a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display with a 1080 x 2424 resolution, a smooth 60–120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3000 nits of peak brightness, making it bright and comfortable to use even outdoors. It is powered by the Google Tensor G5 chip along with the Titan M2 security coprocessor for better performance and protection.
For photos, the device offers a 48MP main camera with Macro Focus, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, while the 10.5MP front camera comes with autofocus for clearer selfies. The phone packs a 4970mAh battery that can charge up to 55% in about 30 minutes when using a compatible fast charger. Launched in August this year, the smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs 79,999. (Image Credit: Google.com/Official)
Vivo X200 Display, Battery, Camera, Processor And Price
The Vivo X200 features a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED LTPS quad-curved display with PWM dimming, HDR10+ support, and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It is powered by a 5,800mAh battery with 90W wired charging. The standard model includes a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera.
For those looking for even more power, the Vivo X200 Pro offers a larger 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging. In India, the Vivo X200 starts at Rs 65,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. (Image Credit: vivo.com/Official)
Realme GT 7 Pro Display, Battery, Camera, Processor And Price
The Realme GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support for an immersive viewing experience. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with the Adreno 830 GPU.
The phone packs a 5,800mAh battery—slightly smaller than its Chinese version—and supports 120W fast charging that can reportedly charge it from 0 to 100 percent in about 30 minutes.
For photography, the GT 7 Pro includes a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. On the front, it houses a 16MP selfie camera. In India, the Realme GT 7 Pro is priced at Rs 59,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant costs Rs 65,999. (Image Credit: realme.com/Official)
