Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2926072https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/phone-battery-dying-fast-discover-7-secrets-to-instantly-boost-its-life-2926072
NewsPhotosPhone Battery Dying FAST? Discover 7 Secrets To INSTANTLY Boost Its Life
photoDetails

Phone Battery Dying FAST? Discover 7 Secrets To INSTANTLY Boost Its Life

 Here are 7 smart ways you can adopt to significantly extend your phone's battery life: 

Updated:Jul 03, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Follow Us

1/8

Here are 7 smart ways you can adopt to significantly extend your phone's battery life: 

Follow Us

1. Reduce Display Brightness:

2/8
1. Reduce Display Brightness:

Most phones have an auto-brightness feature, but manually lowering the brightness can save more battery.

 

Follow Us

2. Enable Low-Power Mode:

3/8
2. Enable Low-Power Mode:

 The low-power mode is designed to reduce battery consumption. Enabling it will allow you to use your phone for a longer time.

Follow Us

3. Use Lock Screen Notifications:

4/8
3. Use Lock Screen Notifications:

 Enable lock screen notifications so you can view messages without unlocking your phone. This minimizes screen usage and saves battery.

Follow Us

4. Turn Off Location Tracking When Not Needed:

5/8
4. Turn Off Location Tracking When Not Needed:

 Many apps constantly track your location, draining your battery. Disable location access for apps where it’s not required.

Follow Us

5. Schedule App Updates Over Wi-Fi Only:

6/8
5. Schedule App Updates Over Wi-Fi Only:

 Schedule app updates to run only when connected to Wi-Fi. This saves both battery and mobile data.

Follow Us

6. Use 'Do Not Disturb' Or 'Airplane Mode' In Low-Network Areas:

7/8
6. Use 'Do Not Disturb' Or 'Airplane Mode' In Low-Network Areas:

 If you're in a poor network area, switch to Airplane Mode or enable Do Not Disturb for reduced battery usage.

Follow Us

7. Choose Original Batteries:

8/8
7. Choose Original Batteries:

 If you need to replace your phone’s battery, always opt for original ones.

Follow Us
phone battery draining fasthow to boost phone batteryincrease smartphone battery lifebattery saving tipsphone battery life hacksextend phone batteryfix fast battery drainimprove mobile battery performancesave battery on AndroidiPhone Battery Saving Tips
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
T20 most runs
Top 10 Players With Most Runs In T20: Chris Gayle Leads, Keiron Pollard Overtakes Alex Hales, Virat Kohli At… - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
7 Best Web Series On Netflix
OTT Weekend Watchlist: 7 Must-Watch Web Series On Netflix You Can't Miss!
camera icon10
title
Harbhajan Singh love story
Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh : How Geeta Basra's Woh Ajnabee Music Video Won Turbanator's Heart During IPL, She Ignored , He Chased And Then...
camera icon7
title
Sandhill crane
Meet World's Oldest Bird Species Still Alive, Existed Even Before 60 Million Years Ago, Today Found In...Survived Dinosaur Extinction? Read
camera icon10
title
Ravindra Jadeja
Top 10 Spinners With Most Wickets In Test Cricket: Muttiah Muralitharan Tops, Ravichandran Ashwin & Anil Kumble Among 4 Indians In Elite List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK