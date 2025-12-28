Advertisement
NewsPhotosPlanning To Start Vlogging In New Year 2026? Check Top 7 Best Camera Phones Under Rs 20,000; Last One Costs Just Rs...
Planning To Start Vlogging In New Year 2026? Check Top 7 Best Camera Phones Under Rs 20,000; Last One Costs Just Rs...

Best Camera Phones: Are you planning to buy a phone for vlogging but have a budget of Rs 20,000 only? Don't worry—these top picks will surely get you out of confusion! From sharp cameras with OIS for steady videos to big batteries for long shoots, options like iQOO Z10R, Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, and realme P4x 5G shine. Capture crisp 4K clips, vibrant selfies, and smooth low-light footage without breaking the bank. Check specs, prices, and best features that might fit your needs. One of these could be your perfect vlogging buddy.

Updated:Dec 28, 2025, 03:50 PM IST
iQOO Z10R

iQOO Z10R

The iQOO Z10R 5G features a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS main camera and 32MP 4K selfie shooter for sharp low-light shots and stable videos. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400, it comes with a slim 7.39mm design and 5700mAh battery for around Rs 20,000.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G comes with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 OIS primary camera and 16MP front sensor, delivering vibrant daylight photos and 1080p video. The Snapdragon 695 chipset pairs with a 6.67-inch 120Hz amoled display and 5500mAh battery. It is priced at Rs 17,899.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Samsung's Galaxy M35 5G features a 50MP OIS main + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro rear setup with 13MP selfie cam, excelling in video stabilisation and colour accuracy. Exynos 1380 processor, 6000mAh battery, and Super amoled display make it a reliable mid-range phone under Rs 20,000.

Moto G96 5G

Moto G96 5G

Motorola Moto G96 5G comes with a 50MP OIS dual-camera system on a 6.67-inch 144Hz P-OLED screen, ideal for gaming and detailed portraits. Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 powers smooth performance with 5500mAh battery and near-stock Android, priced at Rs 19,999.

Vivo T3 5G

Vivo T3 5G

Vivo T3 5G comes with a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS main camera and 16MP front lens, enhanced by AI portraits for natural skin tones. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 ensures fluid multitasking on a 6.67-inch amoled panel with 5000mAh battery; it is priced at Rs 18,499.

realme P4x 5G

realme P4x 5G

The Realme P4x 5G comes with a 50MP AI main camera and 8MP ultrawide lens for landscape shots, plus a 16MP selfie camera. It uses the Dimensity 7400 Energy chip for smooth performance, a 6.72-inch 120Hz screen, and a 6000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs 15,999.

OPPO K13 5G

OPPO K13 5G

OPPO K13 5G comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a 6.67-inch HD+ display, 50MP + 2MP dual rear cameras paired with 16MP front shooter, massive 7000mAh battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor, and 80W fast charging. It is priced at Rs 19,999.

Best Camera phonesBest phones under 20000Best phones under 15Kbest phones
