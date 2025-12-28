Planning To Start Vlogging In New Year 2026? Check Top 7 Best Camera Phones Under Rs 20,000; Last One Costs Just Rs...

photoDetails

english

Best Camera Phones: Are you planning to buy a phone for vlogging but have a budget of Rs 20,000 only? Don't worry—these top picks will surely get you out of confusion! From sharp cameras with OIS for steady videos to big batteries for long shoots, options like iQOO Z10R, Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, and realme P4x 5G shine. Capture crisp 4K clips, vibrant selfies, and smooth low-light footage without breaking the bank. Check specs, prices, and best features that might fit your needs. One of these could be your perfect vlogging buddy.