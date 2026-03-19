Play like a pro: Check 5 best gaming phones under Rs 25,000; Feature Snapdragon 8 processor, huge 7300 mAh battery, and more

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Best gaming phones under Rs 25,000: Are you also looking for a phone that can support intense gaming without lag? There are several powerful options under Rs 25,000 that offer smooth performance, high refresh rate displays, and big batteries for long gaming sessions. These smartphones are designed to deliver a great experience for games like BGMI, Call of Duty, and Free Fire.

Models like the Realme P4 and POCO X7 Pro offer strong processors and smooth displays, while the iQOO Z10 5G stands out with its massive 7,300 mAh battery. The Infinix GT 20 Pro comes with a dedicated gaming chip for better performance, and the iQOO Neo 10R offers flagship-level power with a Snapdragon 8-series processor. Overall, these phones provide a good mix of power, features, and value for gamers on a budget. Have a look of these 5 best gaming phones under Rs 25,000: