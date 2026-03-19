Play like a pro: Check 5 best gaming phones under Rs 25,000; Feature Snapdragon 8 processor, huge 7300 mAh battery, and more
Best gaming phones under Rs 25,000: Are you also looking for a phone that can support intense gaming without lag? There are several powerful options under Rs 25,000 that offer smooth performance, high refresh rate displays, and big batteries for long gaming sessions. These smartphones are designed to deliver a great experience for games like BGMI, Call of Duty, and Free Fire.
Models like the Realme P4 and POCO X7 Pro offer strong processors and smooth displays, while the iQOO Z10 5G stands out with its massive 7,300 mAh battery. The Infinix GT 20 Pro comes with a dedicated gaming chip for better performance, and the iQOO Neo 10R offers flagship-level power with a Snapdragon 8-series processor. Overall, these phones provide a good mix of power, features, and value for gamers on a budget. Have a look of these 5 best gaming phones under Rs 25,000:
Realme P4
The Realme P4 is another one of the best smartphones for gaming under Rs 30,000. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, HyperVision AI chipset, 7,000 mAh battery, and a 144Hz AMOLED display, making it a suitable phone for gaming. The price of the Realme P4 5G starts at Rs 19,999. (Image credit: realme)
Poco X7 Pro
The price of the Poco X7 Pro starts at Rs 23,999. It features a powerful Dimensity 8400-series chipset and a 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone delivers strong gaming performance with smooth frame rates, making it ideal for heavy games like BGMI, Call of Duty, and Free Fire. (Image credit: poco)
iQOO Z10 5G
The iQOO Z10 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. For gaming, it features Ultra Game Mode, 4D Game Vibration, and an AI Game Voice Changer. With a 7,300 mAh battery, the price of the iQOO Z10 5G starts at Rs 23,000. (Image credit: iqoo)
Infinix GT 20 Pro
The Infinix GT 20 Pro is priced at Rs 24,999. It comes with a Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset and a 144Hz AMOLED display. It also features a dedicated gaming chip and cooling system for better sustained performance. (Image credit: infinixmobiles)
iQOO Neo 10R
The iQOO Neo 10 series starts at around Rs 23,600. It uses powerful Snapdragon 8-series processors with up to a 144Hz display. With stable gaming at 90 FPS, it houses a 6,400 mAh battery. The iQOO Neo 10R supports fast 80W charging and offers strong GPU performance. (Image credit: iqoo)
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