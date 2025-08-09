Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2943613https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/raksha-bandhan-2025-top-8-last-minute-tech-gift-ideas-your-sister-will-love-check-city-wise-shubh-muhurat-timings-2943613
NewsPhotosRaksha Bandhan 2025: Top 8 Last-Minute Tech Gift Ideas Your Sister Will Love; Check City-Wise Shubh Muhurat Timings
photoDetails

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 8 Last-Minute Tech Gift Ideas Your Sister Will Love; Check City-Wise Shubh Muhurat Timings

Raksha Bandhan 2025 City-Wise Shubh Muhurat Timings: Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the love, care, and protection between brothers and sisters. The name comes from two Sanskrit words. Raksha means protection and Bandhan means to tie. On this day, a sister ties a thread called rakhi on her brother’s wrist, and in return, the brother promises to protect her.

This year, you can make the festival even more special by giving your sister a gift she will remember for a long time. Here is a list of the top 8 gadgets for Raksha Bandhan 2025. These gifts are perfect for sisters who love technology and will bring a smile to her face even after the festival is over. 

Updated:Aug 09, 2025, 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat Tiimings: City-Wise List

1/9
Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat Tiimings: City-Wise List

The Raksha Bandhan shubh muhurat for tying rakhi on August 19, 2025, will be from morning till early afternoon across major cities. In New Delhi, Noida, and Chandigarh, it is from 5:46 AM to 1:24 PM, while Mumbai’s timing is 6:18 AM to 1:24 PM. Bengaluru’s muhurat is from 6:07 AM, Pune from 6:15 AM, and Ahmedabad from 6:14 AM. Chennai’s auspicious time starts at 5:56 AM, Hyderabad at 5:58 AM, and Jaipur at 5:55 AM. Kolkata’s earliest start is at 5:11 AM, and Gurgaon’s begins at 5:48 AM, with all ending at 1:24 PM. 

Follow Us

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Rs 1,06,590)

2/9
Raksha Bandhan 2025

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, up to 1TB storage, 200MP quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, titanium build. 

Follow Us

Google Pixel Watch (Rs.13,999)

3/9
Raksha Bandhan 2025

Google Pixel Watch 3 features a 1.2-inch or 1.4-inch AMOLED display (up to 2000 nits), 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, Wear OS 5, ECG and heart-rate sensors, advanced fitness and emergency features, IP68 and 5ATM resistance, and all-day battery life up to 36 hours. 

Follow Us

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 (Rs 9,999)

4/9
Raksha Bandhan 2025

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 features an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter drivers, Hi-Res audio with LHDC 5.0, up to 50dB adaptive noise cancellation, 43-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.4, spatial audio, IP55 rating, and wireless fast charging. 

Follow Us

Dyson Airwrap

5/9
Raksha Bandhan 2025

Dyson Airwrap, priced at Rs 46,500 on Flipkart, is a versatile 6-in-1 hair styler with Coanda airflow, Hyperdymium motor, and intelligent heat control, offering damage-free drying, curling, smoothing, and volumizing for all hair types with multiple attachments. 

Follow Us

JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker

6/9
Raksha Bandhan 2025

JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker, priced at Rs 7,999 on Flipkart, delivers 30W JBL Pro Sound with deep bass, IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, 12-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.1, compact design, and PartyBoost for connecting multiple speakers—ideal for outdoor portable audio.

Follow Us

Kindle Paperwhite

7/9
Raksha Bandhan 2025

Kindle Paperwhite, priced at Rs 16,999 on Amazon India, features a 7-inch glare-free 300 ppi display with adjustable warm light, 16GB storage, USB-C charging, waterproof design, and up to 12 weeks battery life—perfect for comfortable, distraction-free reading anywhere.

Follow Us

Amazfit Helio Ring

8/9
Raksha Bandhan 2025

Amazfit Helio Ring, priced at Rs 25,999 on Amazon India, is a titanium alloy smart ring with 10ATM water resistance, advanced health tracking, up to 4 days battery life, wireless charging, and Zepp app integration—ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Follow Us

Apple MacBook Air Apple M4

9/9
Raksha Bandhan 2025

Apple MacBook Air with M4 chip, priced at Rs 94,990 on Flipkart, features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 10-core CPU/GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, up to 18-hour battery life, MagSafe 3, and lightweight 1.24 kg design. (Image Credit: Flipkart, Freepik)

Follow Us
Technologyraksha bandhan 2025 Tech Gift IdeasRakhi Shubh Muhurat Timings
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson IPL Trade: A Look At Rajasthan Royals Captain's Journey, Records & More - Check In Pics
camera icon9
title
Bigg Boss
Meet Bigg Boss Contestant Who Watched His Kid’s FIRST Step Inside The House
camera icon8
title
rajasthan royals
4 Players Rajasthan Royals Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer And...
camera icon7
title
raksha bandhan 2025
Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Power-Packed Investment Gifts Your Sister Will Thank You For
camera icon11
title
Virat Kohli
Top 10 Players With Most Runs In Men's T20 Asia Cup: Virat Kohli Leads The Chart, Mohammad Rizwan Trails Behind; Rohit Sharma At…
NEWS ON ONE CLICK