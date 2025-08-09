Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 8 Last-Minute Tech Gift Ideas Your Sister Will Love; Check City-Wise Shubh Muhurat Timings
Raksha Bandhan 2025 City-Wise Shubh Muhurat Timings: Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the love, care, and protection between brothers and sisters. The name comes from two Sanskrit words. Raksha means protection and Bandhan means to tie. On this day, a sister ties a thread called rakhi on her brother’s wrist, and in return, the brother promises to protect her.
This year, you can make the festival even more special by giving your sister a gift she will remember for a long time. Here is a list of the top 8 gadgets for Raksha Bandhan 2025. These gifts are perfect for sisters who love technology and will bring a smile to her face even after the festival is over.
Raksha Bandhan Shubh Muhurat Tiimings: City-Wise List
The Raksha Bandhan shubh muhurat for tying rakhi on August 19, 2025, will be from morning till early afternoon across major cities. In New Delhi, Noida, and Chandigarh, it is from 5:46 AM to 1:24 PM, while Mumbai’s timing is 6:18 AM to 1:24 PM. Bengaluru’s muhurat is from 6:07 AM, Pune from 6:15 AM, and Ahmedabad from 6:14 AM. Chennai’s auspicious time starts at 5:56 AM, Hyderabad at 5:58 AM, and Jaipur at 5:55 AM. Kolkata’s earliest start is at 5:11 AM, and Gurgaon’s begins at 5:48 AM, with all ending at 1:24 PM.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Rs 1,06,590)
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, up to 1TB storage, 200MP quad rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery, titanium build.
Google Pixel Watch (Rs.13,999)
Google Pixel Watch 3 features a 1.2-inch or 1.4-inch AMOLED display (up to 2000 nits), 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, Wear OS 5, ECG and heart-rate sensors, advanced fitness and emergency features, IP68 and 5ATM resistance, and all-day battery life up to 36 hours.
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 (Rs 9,999)
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 features an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter drivers, Hi-Res audio with LHDC 5.0, up to 50dB adaptive noise cancellation, 43-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.4, spatial audio, IP55 rating, and wireless fast charging.
Dyson Airwrap
Dyson Airwrap, priced at Rs 46,500 on Flipkart, is a versatile 6-in-1 hair styler with Coanda airflow, Hyperdymium motor, and intelligent heat control, offering damage-free drying, curling, smoothing, and volumizing for all hair types with multiple attachments.
JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker, priced at Rs 7,999 on Flipkart, delivers 30W JBL Pro Sound with deep bass, IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, 12-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.1, compact design, and PartyBoost for connecting multiple speakers—ideal for outdoor portable audio.
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite, priced at Rs 16,999 on Amazon India, features a 7-inch glare-free 300 ppi display with adjustable warm light, 16GB storage, USB-C charging, waterproof design, and up to 12 weeks battery life—perfect for comfortable, distraction-free reading anywhere.
Amazfit Helio Ring
Amazfit Helio Ring, priced at Rs 25,999 on Amazon India, is a titanium alloy smart ring with 10ATM water resistance, advanced health tracking, up to 4 days battery life, wireless charging, and Zepp app integration—ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.
Apple MacBook Air Apple M4
Apple MacBook Air with M4 chip, priced at Rs 94,990 on Flipkart, features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 10-core CPU/GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, up to 18-hour battery life, MagSafe 3, and lightweight 1.24 kg design. (Image Credit: Flipkart, Freepik)
