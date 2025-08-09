Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 8 Last-Minute Tech Gift Ideas Your Sister Will Love; Check City-Wise Shubh Muhurat Timings

photoDetails

Raksha Bandhan 2025 City-Wise Shubh Muhurat Timings: Raksha Bandhan is a festival that celebrates the love, care, and protection between brothers and sisters. The name comes from two Sanskrit words. Raksha means protection and Bandhan means to tie. On this day, a sister ties a thread called rakhi on her brother’s wrist, and in return, the brother promises to protect her.

This year, you can make the festival even more special by giving your sister a gift she will remember for a long time. Here is a list of the top 8 gadgets for Raksha Bandhan 2025. These gifts are perfect for sisters who love technology and will bring a smile to her face even after the festival is over.