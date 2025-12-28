Ratan Tata Birth Anniversary: IT Giant TCS To Become World’s Largest AI-Led Tech Services Firm; AI Revenue Hits Rs 1,35,24,37,50,000, Head Of New AI Unit Is...

photoDetails

Ratan Tata Birth Anniversary: India remembers the late Ratan Tata on his 88th birth anniversary on Sunday, December 28, a date that holds special significance in the history of Indian business. He was a legendary industrialist and philanthropist, admired not only for his visionary leadership but also for his compassion and integrity.

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire. As Chairman of the Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, he devoted his life to social causes. His leadership in taking Tata Consultancy Services public in 2004 and launching Tata Teleservices transformed Indian industry and set new benchmarks for innovation and excellence.