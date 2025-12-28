Ratan Tata Birth Anniversary: IT Giant TCS To Become World’s Largest AI-Led Tech Services Firm; AI Revenue Hits Rs 1,35,24,37,50,000, Head Of New AI Unit Is...
Ratan Tata Birth Anniversary: India remembers the late Ratan Tata on his 88th birth anniversary on Sunday, December 28, a date that holds special significance in the history of Indian business. He was a legendary industrialist and philanthropist, admired not only for his visionary leadership but also for his compassion and integrity.
Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire. As Chairman of the Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, he devoted his life to social causes. His leadership in taking Tata Consultancy Services public in 2004 and launching Tata Teleservices transformed Indian industry and set new benchmarks for innovation and excellence.
Ratan Tata Took TCS Public In 2004
Ratan Naval Tata transformed the Tata Group into a global conglomerate, led major acquisitions, took TCS public in 2004, and later guided Air India’s acquisition in 2022. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.
Ratan Tata’s Birth Anniversary: Worked As A Labourer In First Job
Ratan Tata joined Tata Steel in the year 1962, but he didn’t receive a prestigious position. He didn’t even have an office. At the Jamshedpur plant, he had to stand with labourers and work. At the plant, Ratan used to wield shovels and carry lime like a common worker.
Ratan Tata Birth Anniversary: Awarded Padma Bhushan
Ratan Naval Tata was a respected Indian businessman and former chairman of Tata Group, one of India's largest conglomerates. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.
TCS Creates New AI And Services Transformation Unit
The new AI unit will bring together TCS’s existing AI capabilities, enhance solutions tailored to specific industries, and form new partnerships to grow globally. The current AI And Data unit will be merged into this reorganised structure, signaling a major change in how TCS delivers AI services.
Trending Photos