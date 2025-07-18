Should You Consider iPhone 17 Pro Over iPhone 16 Pro? 5 Biggest Upgrades On Cards
Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to be launched in September 2025. From the camera, frame, chipset to features, the iPhone 17 series will be more advanced than the iPhone 16 series. Here are the 5 expected updates that the iPhone 17 Pro could get over the iPhone 16 Pro.
Cooling System
Cooling System: The iPhone 17 Pro may get a new vapor chamber cooling system for better heat management during heavy use like gaming or video editing.
RAM
RAM: Apple might increase the RAM to 12GB in the iPhone 17 Pro, up from 8GB on the iPhone 16 Pro. More RAM means smoother performance and better multitasking.
Chipset
Chipset: The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to come with the new A19 Pro chip. This will be faster than the A18 Pro chip used in the iPhone 16 Pro.
Camera
Camera: iPhone 17 could get a 48MP telephoto camera instead of a 12MP periscope camera used in iPhone 16 Pro.
New Design
New Design: The iPhone 17 Pro may look different on the back. Leaks show a large rectangular camera module instead of the square layout seen on the iPhone 16 Pro. Apple might also use an aluminum frame again, moving away from the titanium used in the iPhone 16 Pro.
