Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2933766https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/should-you-consider-iphone-17-pro-over-iphone-16-pro-5-biggest-upgrades-on-cards-2933766
NewsPhotosShould You Consider iPhone 17 Pro Over iPhone 16 Pro? 5 Biggest Upgrades On Cards
photoDetails

Should You Consider iPhone 17 Pro Over iPhone 16 Pro? 5 Biggest Upgrades On Cards

Apple's iPhone 17 series is expected to be launched in September 2025. From the camera, frame, chipset to features, the iPhone 17 series will be more advanced than the iPhone 16 series. Here are the 5 expected updates that the iPhone 17 Pro could get over the iPhone 16 Pro.

Updated:Jul 18, 2025, 05:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Cooling System

1/5
Cooling System

Cooling System: The iPhone 17 Pro may get a new vapor chamber cooling system for better heat management during heavy use like gaming or video editing.

Follow Us

RAM

2/5
RAM

RAM: Apple might increase the RAM to 12GB in the iPhone 17 Pro, up from 8GB on the iPhone 16 Pro. More RAM means smoother performance and better multitasking.

Follow Us

Chipset

3/5
Chipset

Chipset: The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to come with the new A19 Pro chip. This will be faster than the A18 Pro chip used in the iPhone 16 Pro.

Follow Us

Camera

4/5
Camera

Camera: iPhone 17 could get a 48MP telephoto camera instead of a 12MP periscope camera used in iPhone 16 Pro.

Follow Us

New Design

5/5
New Design

New Design: The iPhone 17 Pro may look different on the back. Leaks show a large rectangular camera module instead of the square layout seen on the iPhone 16 Pro. Apple might also use an aluminum frame again, moving away from the titanium used in the iPhone 16 Pro.

Follow Us
Technology
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Bedtime Drinks
7 Bedtime Drinks For Better Digestion
camera icon7
title
defence news
China, Pakistan's New Fear: How India's Gandiva Could Change South Asian Skies; Eliminate J-20, PL-15 Threats
camera icon7
title
Bollywood movies
From Saiyaara To Aashiqui: 6 Bollywood Movies Based On Musical Dramas
camera icon14
title
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli Vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Who Truly Rules The World? Net Worth, Fan Following, Social Media Popularity & More Compared
camera icon7
title
talkative people career options
Too Talkative In School? 6 Career Options For Chatty People
NEWS ON ONE CLICK