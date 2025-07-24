Advertisement
NewsPhotosSIM Card Scam Alert: Is Your Aadhaar Being Misused? Find Out How Many Mobile Numbers Are Registered In Your Name NOW!
photoDetails

SIM Card Scam Alert: Is Your Aadhaar Being Misused? Find Out How Many Mobile Numbers Are Registered In Your Name NOW!

Find Out How Many SIM Cards Are Registered In Your Name: In recent years, SIM card fraud has seen a steady rise, with scammers stealing personal details and misusing individuals' government IDs. It’s entirely possible that someone could be using your Aadhaar to get issued a SIM card without your knowledge. Any SIM purchased through forgery is likely to be used for crime or illegal purposes and this may land you in trouble. However, now you do not need to worry much, as this can be prevented by using the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) Sanchar Saathi portal. This tool enables you to quickly find out how many SIM cards are registered against your Aadhaar card. Here's the process:

Updated:Jul 24, 2025, 07:23 PM IST
1/6
Go to the Sanchar Saathi portal (sancharsaathi.gov.in).

2/6
Under the ‘Citizen Centric Services’ section, choose ‘Know Your Mobile Connections’.

3/6
Enter your 10-digit mobile number (linked with Aadhaar) and the captcha.

4/6
Enter the OTP you received on the registered mobile number.

5/6
And, it's done. Now, the list of all mobile numbers linked to your Aadhaar will appear.

6/6
If you find any unfamiliar number on the list, flag it as "Not My Number" to get it disconnected.

Technology
