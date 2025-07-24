SIM Card Scam Alert: Is Your Aadhaar Being Misused? Find Out How Many Mobile Numbers Are Registered In Your Name NOW!

photoDetails

Find Out How Many SIM Cards Are Registered In Your Name: In recent years, SIM card fraud has seen a steady rise, with scammers stealing personal details and misusing individuals' government IDs. It’s entirely possible that someone could be using your Aadhaar to get issued a SIM card without your knowledge. Any SIM purchased through forgery is likely to be used for crime or illegal purposes and this may land you in trouble. However, now you do not need to worry much, as this can be prevented by using the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) Sanchar Saathi portal. This tool enables you to quickly find out how many SIM cards are registered against your Aadhaar card. Here's the process: