SIM Card Scam Alert: Is Your Aadhaar Being Misused? Find Out How Many Mobile Numbers Are Registered In Your Name NOW!
Find Out How Many SIM Cards Are Registered In Your Name: In recent years, SIM card fraud has seen a steady rise, with scammers stealing personal details and misusing individuals' government IDs. It’s entirely possible that someone could be using your Aadhaar to get issued a SIM card without your knowledge. Any SIM purchased through forgery is likely to be used for crime or illegal purposes and this may land you in trouble. However, now you do not need to worry much, as this can be prevented by using the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) Sanchar Saathi portal. This tool enables you to quickly find out how many SIM cards are registered against your Aadhaar card. Here's the process:
Sanchar Saathi portal
Go to the Sanchar Saathi portal (sancharsaathi.gov.in).
Know Your Mobile Connections
Under the ‘Citizen Centric Services’ section, choose ‘Know Your Mobile Connections’.
mobile number
Enter your 10-digit mobile number (linked with Aadhaar) and the captcha.
OTP
Enter the OTP you received on the registered mobile number.
mobile numbers
And, it's done. Now, the list of all mobile numbers linked to your Aadhaar will appear.
unfamiliar number
If you find any unfamiliar number on the list, flag it as "Not My Number" to get it disconnected.
