/Small price, big features: 6 best smartphones under Rs 20,000 for gamers, content creators, and students

Smartphones under Rs 20,000: Looking for the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in 2026? Buyers now have several options that combine high-resolution cameras, large AMOLED displays, fast processors, and long-lasting batteries without stretching their budget. From Samsung and Vivo to POCO, OPPO, and realme, these smartphones offer premium features at mid-range prices. Here are six of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 that deliver strong value for everyday users, gamers, and content creators.