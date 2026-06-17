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Small price, big features: 6 best smartphones under Rs 20,000 for gamers, content creators, and students

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 01:18 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 01:18 PM IST

Smartphones under Rs 20,000: Looking for the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in 2026? Buyers now have several options that combine high-resolution cameras, large AMOLED displays, fast processors, and long-lasting batteries without stretching their budget. From Samsung and Vivo to POCO, OPPO, and realme, these smartphones offer premium features at mid-range prices. Here are six of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 that deliver strong value for everyday users, gamers, and content creators.

Smartphones under Rs 20,000: Looking for the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in 2026? Buyers now have several options that combine high-resolution cameras, large AMOLED displays, fast processors, and long-lasting batteries without stretching their budget. From Samsung and Vivo to POCO, OPPO, and realme, these smartphones offer premium features at mid-range prices. Here are six of the best smartphones under Rs 20,000 that deliver strong value for everyday users, gamers, and content creators.

smartphones under Rs 200001/6

Smartphones under Rs 20,000: Vivo T4x 5G

Priced at Rs 18,999, the Vivo T4x 5G is a strong choice for users who prioritise battery life and everyday performance. The smartphone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support and includes a 50MP AI rear camera, making it suitable for daily photography and multitasking.

smartphones under Rs 200002/6

Smartphones under Rs 20,000: OPPO K14x 5G

Priced from Rs 15,999, the OPPO K14x 5G features a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The smartphone comes with a 50MP dual rear camera setup and packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC charging. It targets users looking for a large battery, a high-refresh-rate display, and 5G connectivity in the budget segment. (Image credit: oppo)

smartphones under Rs 200003/6

Smartphones under Rs 20,000: Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Among the best smartphones under Rs 20,000, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G stands out for software support and display quality. Starting at Rs 18,999, it features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, an Exynos 1380 processor, and a 50MP camera with OIS. Samsung also offers multiple years of Android updates, adding long-term value for buyers. (Image credit: samsung)

smartphones under Rs 200004/6

Smartphones under Rs 20,000: Vivo T3 5G

The Vivo T3 5G is available from Rs 20,499 on Flipkart and targets performance-focused buyers. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 50MP Sony camera with OIS. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support, making it a practical choice for gaming and photography enthusiasts. (Image credit: flipkart)

smartphones under Rs 200005/6

Smartphones under Rs 20,000: POCO M8 5G

Priced at Rs 19,999, the POCO M8 5G offers several premium features rarely seen in this segment. It comes with a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. The smartphone features a 50MP main camera, a 20MP selfie camera, and a 5,520mAh battery with 45W fast charging, making it a better option for everyday users. (Image credit: poco)

smartphones under Rs 200006/6

Smartphones under Rs 20,000: Realme Narzo 90x 5G

Priced at Rs 19,289, the realme Narzo 90x 5G offers a balanced mix of performance and battery life. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It comes with a 50MP AI rear camera and a massive 7,000mAh battery that supports 60W fast charging, making it a practical option for everyday users and mobile gamers. (Image credit: flipkart)

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