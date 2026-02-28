Advertisement
Smartphone battery discharging very fast? Check 5 hidden power-saving tricks you are not using yet

Battery saving tips: Is your smartphone battery running out faster than usual? You’re not alone–many users face this problem even when they are not using their phones heavily. Fast battery drain often happens because of hidden settings and background processes that quietly consume power throughout the day. Features running in the background, high screen brightness, and continuous location access can reduce battery life without users even realizing it.

Experts say that small changes in phone settings can make a big difference in improving daily battery backup. Managing background activity and adjusting display and system options can help the device last longer on a single charge. Here are seven smart battery-saving tips that you can use:

Updated:Feb 28, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
Adaptive battery mode

Adaptive battery mode

Adaptive Battery is a feature that learns how you use your phone and limits power for rarely used apps. This reduces background activity and saves energy. You can turn it on in the Battery settings on most Android phones. (Image credit: freepik)

Low power mode

battery saving tips

Low Power Mode reduces background activity, lowers performance slightly, and limits visual effects. It helps your phone last longer when the battery is low. You can manually switch it on or schedule it automatically. (Image credit: freepik)

Dark mode

battery saving tips

Dark Mode uses darker colours on your smartphone screen. On phones with OLED displays, dark pixels use less power. Turning on Dark Mode can reduce battery usage, especially if you use your phone frequently at night. (Image credit: freepik)

App background restrictions

battery saving tips

Many apps run in the background even when you don’t use them. Restricting background activity for unnecessary apps saves battery. Check your battery usage section and disable background access for high-drain apps. (Image credit: Gemini)

Adaptive brightness

battery saving tips

Adaptive Brightness automatically adjusts screen brightness based on surrounding light. Since the display uses a lot of battery power, lowering brightness when possible can significantly reduce power consumption throughout the day. (Image credit: freepik)

Location access control

battery saving tips

Location services use GPS and mobile data, which consume power. Set location access to “while using the app” instead of “Always.” Turn off location for apps that do not need it regularly. (Image credit: freepik)

Reduce screen time

how to save phones battery

Your screen stays on for a set time after you stop using it. Reducing the screen timeout to 15 or 30 seconds will prevent unnecessary battery drain and help save power every day. (Image credit: freepik)

