Smartphone damaged during Holi party? Check 5 privacy tips before giving it to repair shop

Holi party 2026: Is your smartphone not working properly after Holi celebrations? Before you hand it over for repair, there are a few important things you should do. Your mobile phone stores personal photos, contacts, banking apps, and passwords, making it a highly sensitive device. Users are advised to save all important data to cloud storage or a computer to avoid losing it during the repair process. It is also better to remove the SIM card and memory card and sign out of important apps.

If the repair does not require personal data, resetting the device can also help protect your information. Customers should prefer authorised service centres and always ask for a proper receipt. After getting the phone back, check all features carefully before leaving the shop. Here are seven must-do things you should keep in mind while giving your phone to a repair shop: