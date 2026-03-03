Smartphone damaged during Holi party? Check 5 privacy tips before giving it to repair shop
Holi party 2026: Is your smartphone not working properly after Holi celebrations? Before you hand it over for repair, there are a few important things you should do. Your mobile phone stores personal photos, contacts, banking apps, and passwords, making it a highly sensitive device. Users are advised to save all important data to cloud storage or a computer to avoid losing it during the repair process. It is also better to remove the SIM card and memory card and sign out of important apps.
If the repair does not require personal data, resetting the device can also help protect your information. Customers should prefer authorised service centres and always ask for a proper receipt. After getting the phone back, check all features carefully before leaving the shop. Here are seven must-do things you should keep in mind while giving your phone to a repair shop:
Safety steps
Giving your phone to a repair shop may seem simple, but it contains your personal data, photos, banking apps, and passwords. Taking a few safety steps can protect your privacy and prevent misuse. (Image credit: freepik)
Backup all data
Always back up your phone before handing it over. Save contacts, photos, videos, and important files to cloud storage or a computer. If something goes wrong during the repair, your data will remain safe. (Image credit: freepik)
Remove SIM and memory card
Take out your SIM card and microSD card before giving your phone for repair. These contain personal contacts, messages, and stored data. Removing them will prevent misuse and keep your private information secure. (Image credit: freepik)
Log out from important accounts
Sign out of banking apps, email, social media, and payment apps. This reduces the risk of unauthorized access. Also, disable auto-login features to make sure your accounts remain protected during the repair process. (Image credit: freepik)
Screen lock and other options
Some repairs need screen access. If required, remove the screen lock only at the shop and restore it later. Disable “Find My Device” temporarily, but turn it back on once your phone is returned. (Image credit: freepik)
Factory reset if possible
If the repair does not require your personal data, perform a factory reset after backing up everything. This deletes your personal information and adds an extra layer of safety before giving your device. (Image credit: Gemini)
Visit trusted service centers
Always go to official or trusted repair shops. Authorised service centers follow proper security standards and provide bills or job sheets, which help in case of complaints or future issues. (Image credit: freepik)
Check your device after return
Ask for a written receipt mentioning the problem and the condition of your phone. When you collect it, check the camera, speakers, charging, and display carefully before leaving the shop. (Image credit: freepik)
