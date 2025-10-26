Advertisement
NewsPhotosStarlink India Launch With 9 Satellite Stations: Elon Musk Gets Testing Approval; Mumbai, Noida, Kolkata, Lucknow On List — Check Expected Plan, Price, Availability And Internet Speed
Starlink India Launch With 9 Satellite Stations: Elon Musk Gets Testing Approval; Mumbai, Noida, Kolkata, Lucknow On List — Check Expected Plan, Price, Availability And Internet Speed

Elon Musk Starlink Price And Plan: Elon Musk is taking another big step in India this time reaching for the skies. After opening Tesla showrooms earlier this year, his satellite internet company Starlink has started setting up its network in key Indian cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida, and Hyderabad.

The company has also begun security trials as it prepares for a nationwide rollout. With approvals almost complete and infrastructure work in progress, Starlink aims to bring fast and reliable internet even to India's most remote areas, marking the start of a new digital chapter for the country. 

Updated:Oct 26, 2025, 02:49 PM IST
Starlink Targeted User Base: Availability

Starlink Targeted User Base: Availability

According to the rollout plan, Starlink aims to connect over 20 lakh users across India. The company is expected to begin its commercial operations in early 2026, possibly by January or February. 

UIDAI Partnership:

Elon Musk's Starlink In India Launch

In August, Starlink Satellite Communications Pvt Ltd partnered with UIDAI to use Aadhaar-based authentication for customer verification. This move ensures a fast, paperless, and fully compliant Know Your Customer (KYC) onboarding process. 

Elon Musk's Starlink Price And Plan

Elon Musk's Starlink In India Launch

The one-time installation cost for Starlink’s service is likely to be around Rs 30,000 or slightly higher. Monthly subscription plans are expected to start at Rs 3,300, offering flexibility based on speed and data usage.

Elon Musk's Starlink Internet Speed Range

Elon Musk's Starlink In India Launch

Starlink’s internet speed in India is expected to range between 25Mbps and 225Mbps. Entry-level plans may deliver around 25Mbps, while premium plans could provide speeds up to 225Mbps for high-performance users.

