Starlink India Launch With 9 Satellite Stations: Elon Musk Gets Testing Approval; Mumbai, Noida, Kolkata, Lucknow On List — Check Expected Plan, Price, Availability And Internet Speed

Elon Musk Starlink Price And Plan: Elon Musk is taking another big step in India this time reaching for the skies. After opening Tesla showrooms earlier this year, his satellite internet company Starlink has started setting up its network in key Indian cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida, and Hyderabad.

The company has also begun security trials as it prepares for a nationwide rollout. With approvals almost complete and infrastructure work in progress, Starlink aims to bring fast and reliable internet even to India's most remote areas, marking the start of a new digital chapter for the country.