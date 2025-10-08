Advertisement
Switching From Gmail To Zoho Mail? Here's What Happens To Your Gmail Account; Follow Step-By-Step Guide; Check Features
Switching From Gmail To Zoho Mail? Here’s What Happens To Your Gmail Account; Follow Step-By-Step Guide; Check Features

Gmail To Zoho Mail Migration: Zoho created a buzz in India with its Arattai app, called a "WhatsApp killer." Now, Zoho Mail is gaining attention as a privacy-focused alternative to Gmail, especially for professionals and small businesses. It offers custom domain support, an ad-free inbox, and strong privacy features. This guide will show you an easy way to move your emails, folders, and contacts from Gmail to Zoho Mail without losing anything.  

Updated:Oct 08, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
What Is Zoho Mail

What Is Zoho Mail

Zoho Mail is becoming a popular alternative to Gmail as more users look for a free and privacy-focused email service. It’s especially gaining traction among professionals and small businesses thanks to its custom domain support, ad-free interface, and strong privacy features.  

Step 1: Create Zoho Mail account

Gmail To Zoho Mail Migration

Visit the Zoho Mail website and sign up for a free account. You can also choose a paid plan if it better suits your needs. 

Step 2: Enable IMAP In Gmail

Gmail To Zoho Mail Migration

Go to Gmail Settings → Forwarding and POP/IMAP → Enable IMAP. This allows Zoho Mail to access your Gmail data. 

Step 3: Use Zoho’s Migration Tool

Gmail To Zoho Mail Migration

In Zoho Mail settings, open the Import/Export section. Use the Migration Wizard to import your emails, folders, and contacts from Gmail.  

Step 4: Set Up Email Forwarding

Gmail To Zoho Mail Migration

In Gmail Settings, enable forwarding to your new Zoho Mail address. This ensures you continue receiving all new emails in Zoho. 

Step 5: Update Contacts And Accounts

Gmail To Zoho Mail Migration

Inform your contacts about your new email address and update it on all important platforms such as banking, subscriptions, and social media.  

Zoho Mail Features

Gmail To Zoho Mail Migration

Zoho Mail provides an ad-free experience for all users, which also helps enhance privacy. The platform uses strong encryption protocols to keep your data secure, making it a great choice for anyone who wants more control over their email.

In addition to email services, Zoho offers a range of tools to help businesses manage various operations. These include CRM for sales and support, e-commerce for online stores, HR for employee management, accounting for finances, and analytics for insights. Key features include multi-channel customer engagement, low-code app development, email and collaboration tools, e-invoicing, and AI-driven analytics.  

Switching To Zoho Mail? What Happens To Your Gmail Account

Gmail To Zoho Mail Migration

Moving your emails to Zoho Mail will not delete your Gmail account. The process only copies your data, including emails, folders, contacts, and calendar entries, from Google to Zoho. Your Gmail account will remain active unless you choose to delete it yourself. After the migration, you can continue using both accounts or close your Gmail account if you prefer.  (Image Credit: Zoho official, Social Media and File Photo)

