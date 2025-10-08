Switching From Gmail To Zoho Mail? Here’s What Happens To Your Gmail Account; Follow Step-By-Step Guide; Check Features

7 / 8

Zoho Mail provides an ad-free experience for all users, which also helps enhance privacy. The platform uses strong encryption protocols to keep your data secure, making it a great choice for anyone who wants more control over their email.

In addition to email services, Zoho offers a range of tools to help businesses manage various operations. These include CRM for sales and support, e-commerce for online stores, HR for employee management, accounting for finances, and analytics for insights. Key features include multi-channel customer engagement, low-code app development, email and collaboration tools, e-invoicing, and AI-driven analytics.