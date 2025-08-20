Tech Showdown: Best 5G Smartphone Under Rs 25,000 – Realme P4 vs Redmi 15; Camera, Battery, Display, Design And AI Features Compared
Realme P4 5G Vs Redmi 15 5G: Looking for a feature-packed smartphone in the under Rs 25,000 segment? Both Realme and Redmi have introduced powerful contenders that bring premium design, stunning displays, capable cameras, long-lasting batteries, and AI-driven performance enhancements to the table. While one device focuses on speed, graphics, and gaming-centric features, the other emphasizes a larger screen experience, balanced performance, and software-backed AI tools. Both smartphones aim to redefine what users can expect at this price point, making them ideal choices for anyone who wants performance and style without breaking the bank.
Realme P4 5G Vs Redmi 15 5G: Display
The Realme P4 5G offers a 6.77-inch Full HD+ HyperGlow AMOLED display with HDR10+, 144Hz refresh rate, and 4500 nits peak brightness. It also supports 3840Hz PWM dimming and hardware-level blue light reduction, making it brighter and more eye-friendly. Meanwhile, the Redmi 15 5G sports a slightly larger 6.9-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 288Hz touch sampling rate. However, its brightness peaks at 850 nits, which is significantly lower compared to the Realme P4 5G’s 4500 nits.
Realme P4 5G Vs Redmi 15 5G: Design And Build
The Realme P4 5G comes with a sleek Metal Heart design featuring exposed screws, weighing 185g and measuring 7.58mm in thickness. It has IP65 + IP66 ratings for dust and splash resistance, making it more durable. Color options include Steel Grey, Engine Blue, and Forge Red. Meanwhile, the Redmi 15 5G has a slightly bulkier design, weighing 217g with an 8.40mm thickness. It comes with an IP64 rating, offering decent protection against dust and splashes. It also includes an IR Blaster and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Realme P4 5G Vs Redmi 15 5G: Camera
The Realme P4 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP OV50D40 primary sensor (f/1.8) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens (f/2.2). On the front, it carries a 16MP Sony IMX480 sensor (f/2.4). Both front and rear cameras support up to 4K 30fps video recording, enhanced with AI features like AI Landscape. The Redmi 15 5G, on the other hand, comes with a 50MP AI-backed dual rear camera unit paired with an 8MP selfie shooter. While capable, it lacks the 4K video recording option and advanced AI camera modes found on the Realme P4 5G.
Realme P4 5G Vs Redmi 15 5G: Battery
The Realme P4 5G packs a massive 7000mAh Titan Battery with 80W fast charging, capable of reaching 50% charge in just 25 minutes. It also supports AI Smart Charging, reverse charging, and bypass charging for gamers. The Redmi 15 5G also houses a 7000mAh battery, but it’s a silicone-carbon type with slower 33W fast charging support. It includes 18W reverse charging, but lacks the advanced AI charging features offered by the Realme model.
Realme P4 5G Vs Redmi 15 5G: Processor And Performance
The Realme P4 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, paired with a Pixelworks visual chip for smoother gaming graphics and stable frame rates. It supports up to 12GB RAM (expandable to 14GB via virtual RAM) and UFS 3.1 storage, along with a 7000mm² AirFlow VC Cooling System for heat management. On the other hand, the Redmi 15 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. While efficient, it lacks the extra GPU enhancements and cooling solutions of the Realme P4 5G.
Realme P4 5G Vs Redmi 15 5G: Price And Availability
The Realme P4 5G starts at Rs 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model, Rs 19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 21,499 for the 8GB + 256GB version. The smartphone sale begin on August 25 via Realme India’s website, Flipkart, and retail stores. Meanwhile, the Redmi 15 5G is more affordable, starting at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, Rs 15,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version. The phone will be available from August 28 via Amazon, Xiaomi India’s website, and offline outlets in the country.
Realme P4 5G Vs Redmi 15 5G: AI Features
The Realme P4 5G integrates AI in multiple areas, including AI Landscape for photography, AI Smart Charging for battery optimization, and Bypass Charging for uninterrupted gaming. On the other hand, the Redmi 15 5G focuses on Google’s AI tools like Gemini integration and Circle to Search, providing a software-driven AI experience rather than hardware-level optimizations. (Image Credit: Realme And Redmi Official Website)
