Tech Showdown: Best 5G Smartphone Under Rs 25,000 – Realme P4 vs Redmi 15; Camera, Battery, Display, Design And AI Features Compared

photoDetails

english

2949035

Realme P4 5G Vs Redmi 15 5G: Looking for a feature-packed smartphone in the under Rs 25,000 segment? Both Realme and Redmi have introduced powerful contenders that bring premium design, stunning displays, capable cameras, long-lasting batteries, and AI-driven performance enhancements to the table. While one device focuses on speed, graphics, and gaming-centric features, the other emphasizes a larger screen experience, balanced performance, and software-backed AI tools. Both smartphones aim to redefine what users can expect at this price point, making them ideal choices for anyone who wants performance and style without breaking the bank.