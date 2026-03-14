Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3026697https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/top-10-countries-with-the-most-satellites-in-space-us-russia-china-lead-the-orbital-race-india-ranks-at-with-136-satellites-3026697
NewsPhotosTop 10 countries with the most satellites in space: US, Russia, China lead the orbital race; India ranks at...with 136 satellites
photoDetails

Top 10 countries with the most satellites in space: US, Russia, China lead the orbital race; India ranks at...with 136 satellites

Top 10 countries with the most satellites in space: On a clear night, when you look up at the sky, the stars are not the only objects orbiting above Earth. Thousands of human-made satellites quietly circle the planet, powering GPS navigation, enabling global communication, monitoring weather patterns, and helping scientists study climate change. Over the decades, the race to dominate space has intensified as countries continue to launch hundreds and sometimes thousands of satellites into orbit.

From global superpowers to emerging space nations, every launch reflects technological strength, ambition, and strategic influence beyond Earth. Today, a few countries lead the world in the number of satellites they operate, shaping the future of connectivity, security, and space exploration. Satellites are now registered by 105 countries and multinational organizations, highlighting a sharp rise in global participation in space activities. 

Updated:Mar 14, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Italy

1/2
Italy

Italy operates 66 satellites, mainly used for communications, navigation, and Earth observation missions. A key part of its future plans is the IRIDE project, a network of 34 satellites designed to strengthen national space capabilities and support environmental monitoring and security goals. 

Follow Us

Canada

2/2
Top 10 countries with the most satellites in space

Canada completes the top 10 with 64 satellites focused on Earth observation, climate research, communications, and scientific exploration. Canadian companies such as Telesat, MDA, and GHGSat play a key role in these missions, while partnerships with NASA enable Canada to contribute to international space exploration programs. (Image Credit: Freepik)

Follow Us
TechnologyTop 10 countries with the most satellites in spaceMost satellites in space
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon5
title
most scenic flight routes in world
5 most scenic flight routes in the world that you must take once | Check route, Ticket price
camera icon7
title
Auto news
India's new crush! 33+ km mileage, 5-star safety, sunroof, 360-degree camera & more; Priced from Rs 6.26 lakh - 30 lakh units sold so far
camera icon10
title
spring destinations in India
Want to experience India’s most beautiful spring destinations? Here are 8 places you must visit this season
camera icon7
title
Indian cricket team rejected jerseys
WHAT IF! Rejected India jerseys revealed! Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli could've worn these Nostalgic Blue-yellow & Orange kits - BCCI said no! - In Pics
camera icon11
title
Kavya Maran
Meet Kavya Maran: Rs 400+ crore SRH Boss who signed Pak Star Abrar Ahmed, accused of 'Anti-National' betrayal - #BoycottSRH storm hits hard!; Know her life story - In Pics