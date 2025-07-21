Top 10 Most Expensive Phones In The World: Crafted With Gold, Diamonds And 200-Year-Old African Blackwood — One Enters Guinness Records; Check Price
Top 10 Most Expensive Phones In The World: Luxury in tech goes far beyond processors and camera specs—it's a symbol of power, prestige, and personal statement. Imagine phones wrapped in gold, encrusted with diamonds, or carved from 200-year-old African wood. These aren't just devices—they're collector's treasures. Among them is a phone so extravagant, it earned a spot in the Guinness World Records. From royal designs to billionaire-worthy creations, here are the 10 most expensive phones in the world, according to rich kid of India magazine.
Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond
The world’s costliest phone, priced at a staggering $48.5 million (Rs 404 crore), is made of 24k gold and features a rare, massive pink diamond on the back. It is rumored to be owned by Nita Ambani, this device screams unmatched luxury and exclusivity.
iPhone 4S Elite Gold
It is crafted by luxury designer Stuart Hughes, this premium iPhone is priced at $9.4 million (Rs 78.5 crore). The device is lined with 500 sparkling diamonds and a solid gold back panel. The phone comes with a stunning blend of technology and opulence made for ultra-elite collectors.
iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition
Only two of these custom iPhones were ever created, each priced at $8 million (Rs 66.81 crore). It is designed by Stuart Hughes. The phone features 500 flawless diamonds and a rose gold frame—an epitome of rare, extravagant, and personalized luxury.
Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme
It is built from 271 grams of 22-carat gold and adorned with 136 diamonds, this iPhone is priced at $3.2 million (Rs 26.72 crore). A collector’s dream, it fuses precious materials with now-vintage Apple tech in extravagant fashion.
iPhone 3G Kings Button
It is priced at $2.5 million (Rs 20.88 crore). The standout feature of this luxury phone is its 6.6-carat diamond home button. The device is surrounded by white gold and studded with precious stones, it transforms a basic smartphone into a regal masterpiece.
Diamond Crypto Smartphone
It is crafted with platinum and adorned with 50 diamonds—including 10 ultra-rare blue ones. This smartphone is priced at $1.3 million (Rs 10.85 crore). More than just flashy, it’s built for the ultra-wealthy seeking both security and status.
Goldvish Le Million
This limited-edition mobile, priced at $1 million (Rs 8.35 crore), entered the Guinness World Records for its cost. Encrusted with diamonds and crafted from premium materials, the Le Million remains one of the most exclusive phones ever made.
Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot
It is priced at $1 million (Rs 8.35 crore), this ultra-rare phone is one of only three ever made. The phone is crafted from 200-year-old African blackwood and 180 grams of gold, it blends ancient materials with modern tech for a bold luxury statement.
Goldvish Revolution
It is priced at $488,150 (Rs 4 crore), this curvy luxury phone merges Swiss watch craftsmanship with mobile design. Featuring premium metals, diamonds, and a mechanical timepiece, it’s a collector’s fantasy blending luxury timekeeping with cutting-edge communication.
Vertu Signature Cobra
This gold-plated phone costs $310,000 (Rs 2.58 crore). It features a unique cobra design decorated with emerald eyes and ruby scales. Only eight were ever made, making it a rare and bold symbol of luxury. (Image Credit: Social Media)
