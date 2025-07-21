Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2934861https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/top-10-most-expensive-phones-in-the-world-crafted-with-gold-diamonds-and-200-year-old-african-blackwood-one-enters-guinness-records-check-price-2934861
NewsPhotosTop 10 Most Expensive Phones In The World: Crafted With Gold, Diamonds And 200-Year-Old African Blackwood — One Enters Guinness Records; Check Price
photoDetails

Top 10 Most Expensive Phones In The World: Crafted With Gold, Diamonds And 200-Year-Old African Blackwood — One Enters Guinness Records; Check Price

Top 10 Most Expensive Phones In The World: Luxury in tech goes far beyond processors and camera specs—it's a symbol of power, prestige, and personal statement. Imagine phones wrapped in gold, encrusted with diamonds, or carved from 200-year-old African wood. These aren't just devices—they're collector's treasures. Among them is a phone so extravagant, it earned a spot in the Guinness World Records. From royal designs to billionaire-worthy creations, here are the 10 most expensive phones in the world, according to rich kid of India magazine. 

Updated:Jul 21, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond

1/10
Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond

The world’s costliest phone, priced at a staggering $48.5 million (Rs 404 crore), is made of 24k gold and features a rare, massive pink diamond on the back. It is rumored to be owned by Nita Ambani, this device screams unmatched luxury and exclusivity.  

Follow Us

iPhone 4S Elite Gold

2/10
Top 10 Most Expensive Phones In The World

It is crafted by luxury designer Stuart Hughes, this premium iPhone is priced at $9.4 million (Rs 78.5 crore). The device is lined with 500 sparkling diamonds and a solid gold back panel. The phone comes with a stunning blend of technology and opulence made for ultra-elite collectors.  

Follow Us

iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition

3/10
Top 10 Most Expensive Phones In The World

Only two of these custom iPhones were ever created, each priced at $8 million (Rs 66.81 crore). It is designed by Stuart Hughes. The phone features 500 flawless diamonds and a rose gold frame—an epitome of rare, extravagant, and personalized luxury. 

Follow Us

Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme

4/10
Top 10 Most Expensive Phones In The World

It is built from 271 grams of 22-carat gold and adorned with 136 diamonds, this iPhone is priced at $3.2 million (Rs 26.72 crore). A collector’s dream, it fuses precious materials with now-vintage Apple tech in extravagant fashion.  

Follow Us

iPhone 3G Kings Button

5/10
Top 10 Most Expensive Phones In The World

It is priced at $2.5 million (Rs 20.88 crore). The standout feature of this luxury phone is its 6.6-carat diamond home button. The device is surrounded by white gold and studded with precious stones, it transforms a basic smartphone into a regal masterpiece.  

Follow Us

Diamond Crypto Smartphone

6/10
Top 10 Most Expensive Phones In The World

It is crafted with platinum and adorned with 50 diamonds—including 10 ultra-rare blue ones. This smartphone is priced at $1.3 million (Rs 10.85 crore). More than just flashy, it’s built for the ultra-wealthy seeking both security and status.  

Follow Us

Goldvish Le Million

7/10
Top 10 Most Expensive Phones In The World

This limited-edition mobile, priced at $1 million (Rs 8.35 crore), entered the Guinness World Records for its cost. Encrusted with diamonds and crafted from premium materials, the Le Million remains one of the most exclusive phones ever made.  

Follow Us

Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot

8/10
Top 10 Most Expensive Phones In The World

It is priced at $1 million (Rs 8.35 crore), this ultra-rare phone is one of only three ever made. The phone is crafted from 200-year-old African blackwood and 180 grams of gold, it blends ancient materials with modern tech for a bold luxury statement. 

Follow Us

Goldvish Revolution

9/10
Top 10 Most Expensive Phones In The World

It is priced at $488,150 (Rs 4 crore), this curvy luxury phone merges Swiss watch craftsmanship with mobile design. Featuring premium metals, diamonds, and a mechanical timepiece, it’s a collector’s fantasy blending luxury timekeeping with cutting-edge communication.  

Follow Us

Vertu Signature Cobra

10/10
Top 10 Most Expensive Phones In The World

This gold-plated phone costs $310,000 (Rs 2.58 crore). It features a unique cobra design decorated with emerald eyes and ruby scales. Only eight were ever made, making it a rare and bold symbol of luxury.  (Image Credit: Social Media)

Follow Us
TechnologyTop 10 Most Expensive Phones In The WorldiPhone 4S Elite Gold
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
ITR Filing 2025
ITR Filing 2025: Important Documents You Must Have For Hassle Free ITR Filing, Check Documents And Other Details
camera icon8
title
Vidushi Singh
Meet India’s Youngest Woman Officer Who Cracked UPSC At 21 With AIR...; Did Not Become IAS, IPS But...
camera icon11
title
Kuldeep Yadav engagement news
Meet Kuldeep Yadav's Wife Vanshika: LIC Officer Who Stole The Cricketer’s Heart - In Pics
camera icon8
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: All Eyes On Finance Ministry; Response On Panel Formation, ToR, Chairman Appointment In Lok Sabha Likely Today
camera icon12
title
India vs England 4th Test 2025 playing 11
Team India's Probable Playing XI For 4th Test Vs England: Will Jasprit Bumrah Play? Is Rishabh Pant Fit? Karun Nair To Be Dropped?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK