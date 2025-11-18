Top 10 Richest People In The World 2025: Is Elon Musk Set To Be First Trillionaire In History? Check Net Worth And Find Out India’s Wealthiest
World's Richest Man: Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, is now getting closer to becoming the first Trillionaire in history. His rapid rise, highlighted by Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaire list, shows how far technology and bold ideas can go. As of November 2025, the top 10 richest people in the world prove that smart investments, innovation, and strong business vision can create massive, ever-growing fortunes.
From Musk’s trillion-dollar path to Bernard Arnault’s luxury empire, these billionaires show how big ideas can shape global wealth. In India, Mukesh Ambani remains the richest person, with a net worth of around $109.6 billion. Now, let’s take a simple look at the top 10 richest people in the world (November 2025), according to the Times of India report.
Tesla And SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Net Worth
Elon Musk tops the global billionaire list with a net worth of $497 billion. He briefly crossed the $500 billion mark twice in October 2025. Musk leads Tesla and SpaceX, chairs and steers the tech direction of X (formerly Twitter), and founded the AI company xAI, marking major milestones in modern innovation and wealth creation.
Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison Net Worth
Larry Ellison, who co-founded Oracle in 1977, served as CEO until 2014 and now guides the company as chairman and chief technology officer. His net worth is $320 billion, though it dropped by $22 billion over the past month. Ellison remains a central figure in enterprise software and global technology leadership.
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Net Worth
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in 1994, later transitioning from CEO to executive chairman in 2021. He continues shaping Amazon’s long-term vision. His wealth has climbed by $22 billion since last month, reaching $254 billion, driven by Amazon’s worldwide expansion and his broad portfolio of strategic investments.
Google Co-founder Larry Page Net Worth
Larry Page co-founded Google with Sergey Brin in 1998 and served two CEO terms. He remains a board member and a key controlling shareholder at Alphabet. Page’s wealth rose by $30 billion this month to $232 billion, fuelled by Alphabet’s momentum in search, advertising, and artificial intelligence advancements.
Facebook Cofounder Mark Zuckerberg Net Worth
Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook at Harvard in 2004, expanding it into Meta—owner of Instagram and WhatsApp. His net worth declined by $29 billion to $223 billion since last month, causing a two-rank drop on the billionaire list. Meta continues shaping global social networking and virtual-world technologies.
Google Co-founder Sergey Brin Net Worth
Sergey Brin, Google’s co-founder, remains engaged in Alphabet projects despite semi-retirement, contributing to initiatives like the Gemini AI chatbot. Considered a core contributor, he is closely tied to the company’s AI evolution. Brin’s net worth is $215 billion, rising by $28 billion due to Alphabet’s strong performance.
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault Net Worth
Bernard Arnault turned a $15 million inheritance into the LVMH luxury empire, which includes brands like Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Moët & Chandon, and Sephora. His wealth has grown by $23 billion this month, reaching $183 billion, reinforcing his status as a global leader in luxury and fashion.
Nvidia Founder Jensen Huang Net Worth
Nvidia founder Jensen Huang, now worth $176 billion, drove Nvidia to a $5 trillion valuation through breakthroughs in gaming and AI. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer holds $156 billion, supported by Microsoft shares and ownership of the LA Clippers. Michael Dell’s fortune climbed to $155 billion after a surge in Dell Technologies and Broadcom stock.
Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer Net Worth
Steve Ballmer was Microsoft’s CEO until 2014. After stepping down, he kept a large share of his Microsoft stock and bought the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers for $2 billion. Today, his net worth is about $156 billion, placing him among the richest people in both tech and sports.
Dell Technologies Founder Michael Dell Net Worth
Michael Dell started selling computers from his University of Texas dorm room at 19 before founding Dell Technologies. After a jump in Dell Technologies and Broadcom shares in October, his wealth grew by $14 billion, reaching a total of $155 billion.
Trending Photos