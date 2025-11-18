Top 10 Richest People In The World 2025: Is Elon Musk Set To Be First Trillionaire In History? Check Net Worth And Find Out India’s Wealthiest

photoDetails

World's Richest Man: Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, is now getting closer to becoming the first Trillionaire in history. His rapid rise, highlighted by Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaire list, shows how far technology and bold ideas can go. As of November 2025, the top 10 richest people in the world prove that smart investments, innovation, and strong business vision can create massive, ever-growing fortunes.

From Musk’s trillion-dollar path to Bernard Arnault’s luxury empire, these billionaires show how big ideas can shape global wealth. In India, Mukesh Ambani remains the richest person, with a net worth of around $109.6 billion. Now, let’s take a simple look at the top 10 richest people in the world (November 2025), according to the Times of India report.