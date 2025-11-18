Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2986623https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/top-10-richest-people-in-the-world-2025-is-elon-musk-set-to-be-first-trillionaire-in-history-check-net-worth-and-find-out-india-s-wealthiest-2986623
NewsPhotosTop 10 Richest People In The World 2025: Is Elon Musk Set To Be First Trillionaire In History? Check Net Worth And Find Out India’s Wealthiest
photoDetails

Top 10 Richest People In The World 2025: Is Elon Musk Set To Be First Trillionaire In History? Check Net Worth And Find Out India’s Wealthiest

World's Richest Man: Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, is now getting closer to becoming the first Trillionaire in history. His rapid rise, highlighted by Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaire list, shows how far technology and bold ideas can go. As of November 2025, the top 10 richest people in the world prove that smart investments, innovation, and strong business vision can create massive, ever-growing fortunes.

From Musk’s trillion-dollar path to Bernard Arnault’s luxury empire, these billionaires show how big ideas can shape global wealth. In India, Mukesh Ambani remains the richest person, with a net worth of around $109.6 billion. Now, let’s take a simple look at the top 10 richest people in the world (November 2025), according to the Times of India report. 

Updated:Nov 18, 2025, 06:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Tesla And SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Net Worth

1/10
Tesla And SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Net Worth

Elon Musk tops the global billionaire list with a net worth of $497 billion. He briefly crossed the $500 billion mark twice in October 2025. Musk leads Tesla and SpaceX, chairs and steers the tech direction of X (formerly Twitter), and founded the AI company xAI, marking major milestones in modern innovation and wealth creation.  

Follow Us

Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison Net Worth

2/10
Top 10 Richest People In The World 2025

Larry Ellison, who co-founded Oracle in 1977, served as CEO until 2014 and now guides the company as chairman and chief technology officer. His net worth is $320 billion, though it dropped by $22 billion over the past month. Ellison remains a central figure in enterprise software and global technology leadership.  

Follow Us

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Net Worth

3/10
Top 10 Richest People In The World 2025

Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in 1994, later transitioning from CEO to executive chairman in 2021. He continues shaping Amazon’s long-term vision. His wealth has climbed by $22 billion since last month, reaching $254 billion, driven by Amazon’s worldwide expansion and his broad portfolio of strategic investments. 

Follow Us

Google Co-founder Larry Page Net Worth

4/10
Top 10 Richest People In The World 2025

Larry Page co-founded Google with Sergey Brin in 1998 and served two CEO terms. He remains a board member and a key controlling shareholder at Alphabet. Page’s wealth rose by $30 billion this month to $232 billion, fuelled by Alphabet’s momentum in search, advertising, and artificial intelligence advancements. 

Follow Us

Facebook Cofounder Mark Zuckerberg Net Worth

5/10
Top 10 Richest People In The World 2025

Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook at Harvard in 2004, expanding it into Meta—owner of Instagram and WhatsApp. His net worth declined by $29 billion to $223 billion since last month, causing a two-rank drop on the billionaire list. Meta continues shaping global social networking and virtual-world technologies. 

Follow Us

Google Co-founder Sergey Brin Net Worth

6/10
Top 10 Richest People In The World 2025

Sergey Brin, Google’s co-founder, remains engaged in Alphabet projects despite semi-retirement, contributing to initiatives like the Gemini AI chatbot. Considered a core contributor, he is closely tied to the company’s AI evolution. Brin’s net worth is $215 billion, rising by $28 billion due to Alphabet’s strong performance.  

Follow Us

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault Net Worth

7/10
Top 10 Richest People In The World 2025

Bernard Arnault turned a $15 million inheritance into the LVMH luxury empire, which includes brands like Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Moët & Chandon, and Sephora. His wealth has grown by $23 billion this month, reaching $183 billion, reinforcing his status as a global leader in luxury and fashion.  

Follow Us

Nvidia Founder Jensen Huang Net Worth

8/10
Top 10 Richest People In The World 2025

Nvidia founder Jensen Huang, now worth $176 billion, drove Nvidia to a $5 trillion valuation through breakthroughs in gaming and AI. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer holds $156 billion, supported by Microsoft shares and ownership of the LA Clippers. Michael Dell’s fortune climbed to $155 billion after a surge in Dell Technologies and Broadcom stock. 

Follow Us

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer Net Worth

9/10
Top 10 Richest People In The World 2025

Steve Ballmer was Microsoft’s CEO until 2014. After stepping down, he kept a large share of his Microsoft stock and bought the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers for $2 billion. Today, his net worth is about $156 billion, placing him among the richest people in both tech and sports. 

Follow Us

Dell Technologies Founder Michael Dell Net Worth

10/10
Top 10 Richest People In The World 2025

Michael Dell started selling computers from his University of Texas dorm room at 19 before founding Dell Technologies. After a jump in Dell Technologies and Broadcom shares in October, his wealth grew by $14 billion, reaching a total of $155 billion. 

Follow Us
TechnologyTop 10 Richest People In World 2025Elon MuskJeff BezosSergey BrinGoogle co-founder
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Alakh Pandey
Meet The Tutor Who Started With A Chalkboard And Built A Rs 44,00,00,00,000 Ed-Tech Empire After A Stellar IPO; Check His Net Worth, Education
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
5 Cricketers Who Peaked ICC Rankings With 900-Plus Ratings: Virat Kohli To Abhishek Sharma - Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
Gratuity Rules 2025
Gratuity Rules 2025 Explained: Big Changes For Employees, Retirees And Gig Workers
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Forget Toyota Fortuner! THIS SUV-ish 8-Seater Car Offers 23+ Kmpl Mileage At Half The Price - 5-Star Safety, Big Sunroof, 360-Degree Camera, ADAS And More
camera icon11
title
who will srh buy in ipl 2026 auction
Who Will SRH Buy in IPL 2026 Auction? Top Targets Sunrisers Hyderabad Could Bid Big On This Season