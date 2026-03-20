Top 5 best waterproof smartphones with IP 68, 69 ratings; Prices starts at just Rs 26,999

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Top 5 best waterproof smartphones: Looking for a smartphone that can survive rain, splashes, or even accidental drops in water? With changing weather and rising demand for durability, several new devices now come with strong water resistance features, making them a safer choice for everyday use. From budget to premium segments, many smartphones now offer IP65 to IP69 ratings, ensuring protection against dust, water splashes, and even full immersion for a limited time. Prices for such devices start from as low as Rs 26,999 and go beyond Rs 50,000, depending on features and build quality.

While some phones are suitable for light rain, others are designed to handle heavy water exposure and pressure. Have a look of these waterproof smartphones: