Top 5 best waterproof smartphones with IP 68, 69 ratings; Prices starts at just Rs 26,999
Top 5 best waterproof smartphones: Looking for a smartphone that can survive rain, splashes, or even accidental drops in water? With changing weather and rising demand for durability, several new devices now come with strong water resistance features, making them a safer choice for everyday use. From budget to premium segments, many smartphones now offer IP65 to IP69 ratings, ensuring protection against dust, water splashes, and even full immersion for a limited time. Prices for such devices start from as low as Rs 26,999 and go beyond Rs 50,000, depending on features and build quality.
While some phones are suitable for light rain, others are designed to handle heavy water exposure and pressure. Have a look of these waterproof smartphones:
Motorola Edge 70 fusion
Among this list, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is a good option in the low-budget segment compared to other smartphones. The price starts from Rs 26,999, offering better protection against dust and water immersion. With an IP68 rating, it is a good choice in the Rs 30,000 budget range. (Image credit: motorola)
iQOO 15R
The iQOO 15R is one of the strong contenders in the waterproof smartphone segment, offering advanced durability features. Priced from Rs 44,000, it comes with an IP68 and IP69 rating, allowing it to withstand water immersion up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes, along with protection against high-pressure water. (Image credit: iqoo)
Nothing Phone 4a
The price of the Nothing Phone (4a) starts from Rs 34,999 and it offers basic water resistance with an IP65 rating. While the device can handle splashes and light rain, it is not designed for full water immersion. It is suitable for everyday use but may require extra caution in heavy rainfall. (Image credit: nothing)
Vivo V70 Elite
The Vivo V70 Elite is positioned in the premium segment, with prices starting from Rs 51,999. The smartphone features IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering strong resistance against both water immersion and high-pressure sprays. This makes it well-suited for use in extreme weather conditions, including heavy rain. (Image credit: vivo)
OnePlus 15R
The OnePlus 15R is priced from Rs 48,000 and stands out for its comprehensive water resistance capabilities. With ratings such as IP66, IP68, and IP69, the device is designed to handle dust, water immersion, and even high-pressure water exposure. It is considered one of the most durable options for users seeking maximum protection. (Image credit: oneplus)
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 is one the best waterproof phones at Rs 54,999. It comes with a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 and can be submerged up to 6 meters for up to 30 minutes. (Image credit: amazon)
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