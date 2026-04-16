Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs 20,000 for BGMI, Free Fire and COD players

photoDetails

english

3037961

Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs 20,000: Many gamers often get confused while choosing a gaming smartphone, but it is easier now as there are several budget-friendly options available. These devices are priced under Rs 20,000 and offer strong performance for popular games like BGMI, Free Fire, and Call of Duty. They focus on smooth gameplay, long battery life, and responsive controls, making them ideal for everyday gamers. The Vivo T5X and iQOO Z11x deliver powerful performance with Dimensity 7400 Turbo processors and high refresh rate displays. While the Vivo focuses on immersive features, the iQOO stands out with its massive 7200mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Moto G67 Power and Oppo K13 5G offer big batteries and reliable performance for longer sessions. The Realme P4x adds high FPS support and effective cooling, making it a strong choice for smooth and stable gaming. Have a look at the five best gaming smartphones under Rs 20,000: