Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs 20,000 for BGMI, Free Fire and COD players
Top 5 gaming smartphones under Rs 20,000: Many gamers often get confused while choosing a gaming smartphone, but it is easier now as there are several budget-friendly options available. These devices are priced under Rs 20,000 and offer strong performance for popular games like BGMI, Free Fire, and Call of Duty. They focus on smooth gameplay, long battery life, and responsive controls, making them ideal for everyday gamers. The Vivo T5X and iQOO Z11x deliver powerful performance with Dimensity 7400 Turbo processors and high refresh rate displays. While the Vivo focuses on immersive features, the iQOO stands out with its massive 7200mAh battery.
Meanwhile, the Moto G67 Power and Oppo K13 5G offer big batteries and reliable performance for longer sessions. The Realme P4x adds high FPS support and effective cooling, making it a strong choice for smooth and stable gaming. Have a look at the five best gaming smartphones under Rs 20,000:
Vivo T5X
The price of the Vivo T5X starts at Rs 18,999. It offers a Dimensity 7400-Turbo processor and a 120Hz display for smooth gameplay. Features like Ultra Game Mode, 4D vibration, and loud stereo speakers provide a better gaming experience on this device. (Image: Representative)
iQOO Z11x
At Rs 19,400, the iQOO Z11x is built for gamers who want longer playtime. It comes with a 7200mAh battery with fast charging, a Dimensity 7400 Turbo chip, and features like Monster Mode and bypass charging to reduce heating during heavy gaming. (Image credit: iqoo)
Moto G67 Power
Starting at Rs 16,999, the Moto G67 Power comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and a large 7000mAh battery. It also has a 120Hz display for smooth visuals, making it a good option for both casual and regular gaming. (Image credit: motorola)
Oppo K13 5G
Priced from Rs 15,999, the Oppo K13 5G stands out with its 80W fast charging and a large 7000mAh battery. With a high touch sampling rate and stable connectivity, it ensures responsive controls and fewer interruptions while gaming online. (Image credit: Oppo K13 5G)
Realme P4x
The Realme P4x, starting at Rs 16,999, is ideal for smooth gameplay. It supports up to 90FPS in BGMI and COD and 120FPS in Free Fire. With strong cooling and fast charging, it handles long gaming sessions with ease. (Image credit: realme)
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