Top 5 laptops under Rs 40,000 for online classes, office work, and everyday use
Laptops under Rs 40,000: Looking for a budget-friendly laptop for study or work? Here are five of the best options around Rs 40,000 that offer reliable performance for daily tasks. Models like ASUS Vivobook 15 X1504VA, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, and HP 15s come with SSD storage and 8GB RAM. The Dell Inspiron 15 3520 offers durability, while the ASUS Vivobook 16 X1605 provides a bigger screen for productivity. Have a look at these laptops:
ASUS Vivobook 15 X1504VA
The price of the ASUS Vivobook 15 X1504VA starts at Rs 39,000. This laptop comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It offers a 15.6-inch Full HD display, a lightweight design, and smooth performance for students and office work. (Image credit: gemini)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
The price of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 starts at around Rs 35,000. It features a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and SSD storage. The laptop is known for stable performance, decent battery life, and a slim design, making it ideal for online classes and office tasks. (Image credit: lenovo)
HP 15s Intel Core i3 12th Gen
The price starts at around Rs 40,000. This laptop offers a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It delivers reliable performance, a 15.6-inch Full HD display, and strong after-sales support, making it a good choice for daily use. (Image credit: flipkart)
Dell Inspiron 15 3520
The price of the Dell Inspiron 15 3520 starts at around Rs 39,000. It comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and SSD storage. Dell offers solid build quality, a comfortable keyboard, and dependable performance for everyday office work and study. (Image credit: flipkart)
ASUS Vivobook 16 X1605
The lowest price of the ASUS Vivobook 16 (X1605) starts at around Rs 47,000. It features a big 16-inch display, 8GB RAM, and SSD storage. This laptop is great for multitasking, Excel work, and entertainment. The larger screen improves productivity for students and professionals. (Image credit: asus)
Trending Photos