Top 5 laptops under Rs 40,000 for online classes, office work, and everyday use

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Laptops under Rs 40,000: Looking for a budget-friendly laptop for study or work? Here are five of the best options around Rs 40,000 that offer reliable performance for daily tasks. Models like ASUS Vivobook 15 X1504VA, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, and HP 15s come with SSD storage and 8GB RAM. The Dell Inspiron 15 3520 offers durability, while the ASUS Vivobook 16 X1605 provides a bigger screen for productivity. Have a look at these laptops: