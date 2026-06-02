Top 7 countries with fastest mobile internet speeds; China, US, or Japan NOT in the list; Country on top offers 745 Mbps
Top 7 countries with fastest mobile internet speeds: The race for the fastest mobile internet is heating up as countries are investing heavily in 5G networks and better telecom infrastructure. According to the Speedtest Global Index, nations in the Middle East and Asia dominate global rankings in 2026. Faster mobile internet means smoother video calls, quicker downloads, better streaming, and more reliable work-from-anywhere connectivity for everyday users. Have a look at the top 7 countries with the fastest mobile internet speeds:
Fastest mobile internet speed: UAE
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ranks first for the fastest mobile internet in the world, with median download speeds crossing 745 Mbps. Strong 5G rollout and heavy telecom investment have helped the country stay ahead, making streaming, gaming, and remote work extremely fast for users.
Fastest mobile internet speed: Qatar
Qatar holds the second spot, with mobile internet speeds above 630 Mbps. The country has focused heavily on expanding advanced mobile networks in recent years. For users, this means fast downloads, stable video streaming, and smoother digital services across devices.
Fastest mobile internet speed: Kuwait
Kuwait comes in third place among countries with the fastest mobile internet, reaching speeds above 414 Mbps. Strong telecom competition and expanding 5G coverage have helped improve internet quality, making online work, streaming, and gaming much more seamless for users.
Fastest mobile internet speed: South Korea
South Korea remains a global tech leader, ranking fourth with mobile internet speeds above 380 Mbps. Known for early 5G adoption, the country continues to offer some of the world’s strongest digital infrastructure, helping businesses and consumers stay connected at high speed.
Fastest mobile internet speed: Vietnam
Vietnam has climbed the rankings quickly, with speeds of 330 Mbps, and now sits among the top five countries for mobile internet. Improved telecom infrastructure and growing 5G access have boosted speeds, helping users enjoy smoother online learning, entertainment, and digital payments.
Fastest mobile internet speed: Bahrain
Bahrain ranks sixth globally, with speeds crossing 326 Mbps. The country has steadily improved mobile connectivity through better network upgrades. For people, faster internet means quicker browsing, fewer video call disruptions, and better digital convenience in daily life.
Fastest mobile internet speed: Brunei
Brunei also makes a spot in the top seven countries, with internet speeds of 254 Mbps. Consistent upgrades to mobile networks have improved internet performance, helping users enjoy faster streaming, app downloads, and online communication with fewer interruptions. (Images credit: magnific)
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