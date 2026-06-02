Top 7 countries with fastest mobile internet speeds; China, US, or Japan NOT in the list; Country on top offers 745 Mbps

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Top 7 countries with fastest mobile internet speeds: The race for the fastest mobile internet is heating up as countries are investing heavily in 5G networks and better telecom infrastructure. According to the Speedtest Global Index, nations in the Middle East and Asia dominate global rankings in 2026. Faster mobile internet means smoother video calls, quicker downloads, better streaming, and more reliable work-from-anywhere connectivity for everyday users. Have a look at the top 7 countries with the fastest mobile internet speeds: