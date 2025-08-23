Advertisement
Top 7 Instagram Features Every Gen Z Creator Must Know In 2025

Instagram New Features: Instagram is adding new features to help creators be more creative, engage better, and grow faster. For Gen Z, these features make it easier to connect, collaborate, and stand out. Let's have a quick look on the top 7 Instagram features every Gen Z creator should know.   

Updated:Aug 23, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
Instagram's Reels Quizzes

1/7
Instagram's Reels Quizzes

Users can now add multiple-choice questions directly in Reels to spark taps, comments, and rewatches. Quizzes turn passive viewers into active participants, boosting watch time and engagement. Ask timely, niche questions that spark debate, and reply to answers to keep conversations going.  

Instagram's Advanced Reels Editor

2/7
Instagram Features

You can use keyframes for text, stickers, and cutouts, along with teleprompter and opacity controls, to improve pacing and storytelling. AI restyle presets make it easy to create unique looks without heavy editing. You can also batch-edit drafts, sync beats to music, and keep your hooks sharp in the first few seconds. 

Instagram's Reposts Tab

3/7
Instagram Features

Users can now repost creators’ content directly to your feed, with all reposts shown in a dedicated profile tab. This helps build trust, keeps your feed fresh without overposting, and quickly highlights trends. Add a short caption to explain why the repost matters now.  

Instagram's DM Power Tools

4/7
Instagram Features

This update lets you schedule messages for launches and reminders, pin important notes or files in chats, and even share music snippets to set the vibe. With auto-translate for global teamwork, approvals get faster and communities stay active. Pair these tools with quick replies and saved notes to respond more efficiently at scale.  

Instagram's Teen Safety Defaults

5/7
Instagram Features

This feature introduces stricter defaults to limit unsolicited DMs from unknown adults, reduce risky account discovery, and add clearer reporting flows. Privacy nudges, tighter mentions, and enhanced parental tools help younger users stay safe while allowing creators to maintain trust with teen-heavy audiences. 

Instagram's Profile Grid Reordering

6/7
Instagram Features

GenZ can long-press to rearrange posts and craft a coherent first impression for new visitors. Pin tentpoles up top, sequence carousels for narrative flow, and align color themes. Refresh the grid around launches so evergreen bangers and current projects stay prominent.  

Instagram's 3:4 Photo Support

7/7
Instagram Features

GenZ can post taller 3:4 images to claim more vertical screen real estate without awkward crops. This format improves scannability in mixed-media feeds, helps portraits and product shots pop, and pairs well with minimal text overlays designed for quick, thumb-stopping readability. (Image Credit: Freepik And Pixabay)

Instagram features
