Top 8 countries with highest number of data centres: This country ranks first with 4,184 facilities; Check where India stands

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Data centres: Ever wondered which countries have most of the world’s digital services, cloud platforms, and AI systems? A new global ranking of data centres has revealed a surprising leader with over 4,000 facilities, far ahead of the rest. But the real curiosity is where India stands in this growing digital race. The top positions are followed by nations with strong tech infrastructure, advanced connectivity, and rising cloud demand. While some countries dominate with hundreds of data centres, others are rapidly expanding their digital backbone.

Have a look at the top eight countries with the highest number of data centres: