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NewsPhotosTop 8 countries with highest number of data centres: This country ranks first with 4,184 facilities; Check where India stands
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Top 8 countries with highest number of data centres: This country ranks first with 4,184 facilities; Check where India stands

Data centres: Ever wondered which countries have most of the world’s digital services, cloud platforms, and AI systems? A new global ranking of data centres has revealed a surprising leader with over 4,000 facilities, far ahead of the rest. But the real curiosity is where India stands in this growing digital race. The top positions are followed by nations with strong tech infrastructure, advanced connectivity, and rising cloud demand. While some countries dominate with hundreds of data centres, others are rapidly expanding their digital backbone.

Have a look at the top eight countries with the highest number of data centres:

Updated:Apr 21, 2026, 12:28 PM IST
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United States

1/8
United States

The United States tops the list with 4,184 data centres, far ahead of other countries. Its dominance comes from strong tech companies, high internet demand, and advanced infrastructure. Major cloud providers and global firms continue expanding their presence across multiple American cities.

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United Kingdom

2/8
data centres

The United Kingdom ranks second with 515 data centres. London is a major global hub due to strong connectivity and demand from the financial services sector. The country’s stable economy and digital growth policies have helped it maintain a leading position in Europe.

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Germany

3/8
data centres

Germany stands third with 514 data centres, just behind the UK. Cities like Frankfurt are key hubs due to strong internet exchange points. The country’s focus on industrial technology and data security drives continued growth in this sector.

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China

4/8
data centres

China ranks fourth with 369 data centres. Its fast-growing digital economy, large population, and government-backed tech expansion have boosted infrastructure. The country is investing heavily in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and smart technologies to support future demand.

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France

5/8
data centres

France has 346 data centres, placing it fifth globally. Paris is becoming a key digital hub in Europe. Government support, strong telecom networks, and rising demand for cloud services are helping France steadily expand its data centre ecosystem.

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India

6/8
data centres

India has 296 data centres and is rapidly expanding. Rising internet usage, digital payments, and government initiatives like Digital India are driving demand. Major cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad are becoming important data centre hubs.

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Canada

7/8
data centres

Canada ranks sixth with 286 data centres. Its cool climate helps reduce cooling costs, making it attractive for operators. Cities like Toronto and Montreal are seeing growth due to demand for cloud services and proximity to the US market.

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Australia

8/8
largest data centres

Australia ranks eighth with 272 data centres. Strong connectivity, growing tech adoption, and demand for cloud services are fueling growth. Sydney and Melbourne lead the sector, making Australia an important digital infrastructure hub in the Asia-Pacific region. (Images credit: freepik)

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TechnologyData centresLargest data centresData centres in India
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