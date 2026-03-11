Advertisement
UMANG App 'Mera Ration' Feature Explained: How to check ration card history, quota, transactions and nearby shops online; How it helps migrant workers
UMANG App ‘Mera Ration’ Feature Explained: How to check ration card history, quota, transactions and nearby shops online; How it helps migrant workers

Umang App Download in India: The UMANG App has introduced the ‘Mera Ration’ feature, allowing ration card holders to check eligibility, monthly food grain quota, nearby fair price shops, and distribution history directly on their smartphones. It eliminates the need to visit government offices, making access to ration information faster, easier, and more transparent for beneficiaries, including migrant workers under the One Nation One Ration Card Scheme.  

Updated:Mar 11, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
UMANG App: What is ‘Mera Ration’ feature?

1/8
UMANG App: What is 'Mera Ration' feature?
The UMANG App has launched a new feature called ‘Mera Ration’, allowing ration card holders to access important ration-related information directly on their smartphones. The service aims to simplify access to government food subsidy benefits under India’s public distribution system.   
UMANG App: Check Ration Card details

2/8
UMANG App 'Mera Ration' Feature
Using the ‘Mera Ration’ feature on the UMANG app, beneficiaries can quickly check their ration card details, eligibility under government food schemes, and entitlement status. This digital access helps users verify their information anytime without visiting ration offices.  
UMANG App: View monthly food grain quota

3/8
UMANG App 'Mera Ration' Feature

The service allows users to check their monthly ration quota, including the quantity of wheat, rice, or other food grains they are eligible to receive. This ensures beneficiaries clearly know their allocation under government food distribution programmes.  

UMANG App: Locate nearby fair price shops

4/8
UMANG App 'Mera Ration' Feature

Through the ‘Mera Ration’ feature, users can easily find nearby government fair price shops where ration is distributed. This helps beneficiaries identify the closest outlet to collect their subsidised food grains quickly and conveniently.  

UMANG App: Track ration distribution history

5/8
UMANG App 'Mera Ration' Feature

The feature also provides access to ration distribution history, allowing users to see records of previous transactions. This improves transparency in the public distribution system and helps beneficiaries monitor whether their full ration quota has been provided.  

UMANG App: Useful for migrant workers

6/8
UMANG App 'Mera Ration' Feature

The service is particularly helpful for migrant workers under the One Nation One Ration Card Scheme, which allows beneficiaries to collect ration from different states while keeping their entitlements intact.

 

UMANG App Download: How to use ‘Mera Ration’ feature

7/8
UMANG App 'Mera Ration' Feature

To use the service, users must download the UMANG app, register using their mobile number and OTP verification, and then search for “Mera Ration”. By entering their ration card number or Aadhaar number, they can instantly view their ration details. 

UMANG App: Instant SMS alerts for security

8/8
UMANG App 'Mera Ration' Feature

To prevent misuse and fraud, the system sends instant SMS confirmations whenever ration is collected through biometric authentication, such as fingerprint verification. This ensures that the ration is delivered to the rightful beneficiary and keeps users informed about every transaction.  

