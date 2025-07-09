Unlock WhatsApp's AI Magic: Make UNIQUE Chat Wallpapers Effortlessly With THIS New Feature In 7 Steps
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows users to generate personalized chat wallpapers using AI. This feature is available in the latest iOS update and for beta testers on Android. This feature creates unique backgrounds based on the prompts provided by the user. Users can also adjust the wallpaper according to their preferences before applying it to chats.
Follow these 7 easy steps to use WhatsApp's AI-powered chat wallpaper feature:
1. Update WhatsApp to the Latest Version:
Update WhatsApp to the Latest Version: To access this feature, iOS users must update WhatsApp to version 25.19.75 through the App Store, while Android users should have the latest beta version.
2. Navigate to the Chat Theme Settings:
Navigate to the Chat Theme Settings: Go to: Settings > Chats > Default chat theme > Chat theme. Here, users will be able to see a new section, "Create with AI", if the feature is available for their account.
3. Enter a Prompt for AI Wallpaper:
4. Browse AI-Generated Wallpaper Options:
5. Make Adjustments to the Wallpaper:
Make Adjustments to the Wallpaper: If users aren’t satisfied with the suggestions, they can tap the "Make Changes" button to modify the image slightly.
6. Customize the Final Wallpaper:
Customize the Final Wallpaper: After selecting a wallpaper, users can adjust its position and control brightness.
7. Set Your Wallpaper:
Set Your Wallpaper: Once all adjustments are done, tap the "Set" button to apply the AI-generated wallpaper to your chat screen.
