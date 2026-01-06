Upcoming Smartphones Launching In 2026: iPhone 18 Series, Samsung Galaxy S26 To OnePlus Turbo 6; Check Expected Launch Timeline
Upcoming Smartphones In 2026: In 2026, several smartphones are scheduled and expected to launch. These phones will feature the latest tech upgrades aimed at improving performance, cameras, and user experience. Major brands like Realme, Redmi, Oppo, Samsung, Google, and Apple are preparing new flagship and mid-range devices for the Indian and global markets. The expected devices include, iPhone 18 Series, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Google Pixel 11 Series and more.
From early launches in January to premium unveilings later in the year, these smartphones will likely bring faster processors, improved displays, and smarter AI-based features. With multiple launches planned throughout the year, 2026 would be an exciting year for smartphone buyers looking for new phones.
Realme 16 Pro Series 5G
The Realme 16 Pro Series 5G is set to launch on January 6, becoming one of the first smartphone launches of 2026. It will debut in India with Realme 16 Pro 5G and 16 Pro+ 5G. (Image credit: realme)
Redmi Note 15 5G
Redmi Note 15 5G is also launching on January 6 in India and global markets. Redmi will introduce a special 108 Master Pixel Edition along with the standard variant. (Image: X/@mrtechpedia)
Oppo Reno 15 Series
The Oppo Reno 15 series is expected to launch on January 8. The lineup may include Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and a new compact Reno 15 Pro mini model. (Image credit: oppo)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series
According to several media reports, Samsung Galaxy S26 series is likely to launch in February 2026. The lineup is expected to include Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra. (Image: X/@Onleaks)
Google Pixel 11 Series
Google Pixel 11 series is anticipated for an August 2026 launch. Expected models include Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and possibly a new Pixel Fold, according to media reports. (Image: X/@pixeluibygoogle)
iPhone 18 Series
According to media reports, the Apple iPhone 18 series is expected to launch in September 2026. Likely models include iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a successor to the iPhone Air. (Image: X/@theapplecycle)
Trending Photos