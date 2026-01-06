Upcoming Smartphones Launching In 2026: iPhone 18 Series, Samsung Galaxy S26 To OnePlus Turbo 6; Check Expected Launch Timeline

photoDetails

english

3003847

Upcoming Smartphones In 2026: In 2026, several smartphones are scheduled and expected to launch. These phones will feature the latest tech upgrades aimed at improving performance, cameras, and user experience. Major brands like Realme, Redmi, Oppo, Samsung, Google, and Apple are preparing new flagship and mid-range devices for the Indian and global markets. The expected devices include, iPhone 18 Series, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Google Pixel 11 Series and more.

From early launches in January to premium unveilings later in the year, these smartphones will likely bring faster processors, improved displays, and smarter AI-based features. With multiple launches planned throughout the year, 2026 would be an exciting year for smartphone buyers looking for new phones.