Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2926480https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/using-public-wi-fi-dont-get-hacked-safety-tips-to-protect-your-data-now-2926480
NewsPhotosUsing Public Wi-Fi? Don't Get Hacked: Safety Tips To Protect Your Data NOW
photoDetails

Using Public Wi-Fi? Don't Get Hacked: Safety Tips To Protect Your Data NOW

If you are out in a public place, like a coffee shop, airport, mall, or any other open area, and connect to public Wi-Fi, there's a high chance the connection could pose a serious security risk. Since these networks are open to everyone, you can’t trust the network. Hackers can exploit public Wi-Fi to steal your sensitive data like login credentials, banking details, or personal information. That’s why it’s important to think twice before using public Wi-Fi for any private or sensitive tasks.

Updated:Jul 04, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
Follow Us

1/6

Here's a list of 5 key safety tips you should keep in mind when connecting to Public Wi-Fi:

 

Follow Us

1. Verify The Network:

2/6
1. Verify The Network:

Verify The Network: There are chances that you may connect to the wrong network by mistake, which can give hackers access to your data. Always double-check the network name with a staff member, or prefer using a QR code to connect safely.

Follow Us

2.Avoid Transmitting Sensitive Information:

3/6
2.Avoid Transmitting Sensitive Information:

Avoid Transmitting Sensitive Information: When using public Wi-Fi, avoid sending personal or sensitive information. It's also a good idea to use a temporary or alternate email ID while on public Wi-Fi to protect your main account from potential misuse.

Follow Us

3. Forget The Network When You're Done:

4/6
3. Forget The Network When You're Done:

 Forget The Network When You're Done: After you're finished using the public Wi-Fi, go to your phone's network settings and forget the network. If you don’t, your phone may automatically reconnect the next time you're in the same place, potentially exposing your data.

Follow Us

4. Use A VPN:

5/6
4. Use A VPN:

 Use A VPN: If you frequently travel or use public Wi-Fi, install a VPN. It masks your IP address and location and encrypts your data, keeping it safe from prying eyes.

Follow Us

5. Use Your Phone’s Hotspot Instead:

6/6
5. Use Your Phone’s Hotspot Instead:

 Use Your Phone’s Hotspot Instead: If you have the option, choose your mobile hotspot over public Wi-Fi. Your cellular network is more secure and allows you to share personal or sensitive information with less risk.

 

Follow Us
TechnologyPublic Wi-fi Network Safety Tips
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Janhvi Kapoor Networth
Janhvi Kapoor's Net Worth: Inside Her Luxury Homes, Swanky Cars And Upcoming Movies
camera icon10
title
IND vs ENG 2nd Test
Top 10 Players With Most Centuries At Age 25 Or Below: Sachin Tendulkar Tops; Shubman Gill Equals Babar Azam, Alastair Cook
camera icon8
title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi net worth 2025
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Net Worth In 2025: IPL Salary, Car Prize, And BCCI Earnings - All You Need To Know
camera icon10
title
richest WWE superstars 2025
From Roman Reigns To John Cena: WWE’s 10 Wealthiest Superstars In 2025 - Check Full List
camera icon18
title
Auto news
18 Cars That Earned 5-Star Ratings In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests Till June 2025: Is Maruti Wagon R On The List?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK