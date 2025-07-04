photoDetails

If you are out in a public place, like a coffee shop, airport, mall, or any other open area, and connect to public Wi-Fi, there's a high chance the connection could pose a serious security risk. Since these networks are open to everyone, you can’t trust the network. Hackers can exploit public Wi-Fi to steal your sensitive data like login credentials, banking details, or personal information. That’s why it’s important to think twice before using public Wi-Fi for any private or sensitive tasks.