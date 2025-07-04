Using Public Wi-Fi? Don't Get Hacked: Safety Tips To Protect Your Data NOW
If you are out in a public place, like a coffee shop, airport, mall, or any other open area, and connect to public Wi-Fi, there's a high chance the connection could pose a serious security risk. Since these networks are open to everyone, you can’t trust the network. Hackers can exploit public Wi-Fi to steal your sensitive data like login credentials, banking details, or personal information. That’s why it’s important to think twice before using public Wi-Fi for any private or sensitive tasks.
Here's a list of 5 key safety tips you should keep in mind when connecting to Public Wi-Fi:
1. Verify The Network:
Verify The Network: There are chances that you may connect to the wrong network by mistake, which can give hackers access to your data. Always double-check the network name with a staff member, or prefer using a QR code to connect safely.
2.Avoid Transmitting Sensitive Information:
Avoid Transmitting Sensitive Information: When using public Wi-Fi, avoid sending personal or sensitive information. It's also a good idea to use a temporary or alternate email ID while on public Wi-Fi to protect your main account from potential misuse.
3. Forget The Network When You're Done:
Forget The Network When You're Done: After you're finished using the public Wi-Fi, go to your phone's network settings and forget the network. If you don’t, your phone may automatically reconnect the next time you're in the same place, potentially exposing your data.
4. Use A VPN:
Use A VPN: If you frequently travel or use public Wi-Fi, install a VPN. It masks your IP address and location and encrypts your data, keeping it safe from prying eyes.
5. Use Your Phone’s Hotspot Instead:
Use Your Phone’s Hotspot Instead: If you have the option, choose your mobile hotspot over public Wi-Fi. Your cellular network is more secure and allows you to share personal or sensitive information with less risk.
