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NewsPhotosUsing X daily? Here are 8 hidden features most users still don’t know about
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Using X daily? Here are 8 hidden features most users still don’t know about

X hidden features: Millions of people use X daily for news, trends, and conversations, but many still don’t know about several useful tools hidden inside the platform. In 2026, as social media becomes faster and more crowded, these hidden X features can improve privacy, reduce distractions, save time, and make everyday scrolling smarter. From bookmarks to better safety controls, here are eight X features most users have no idea about.

Updated:Jun 11, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
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Better search filters

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Better search filters

Most users type keywords into X and stop there. But hidden search filters help narrow results by date, account, engagement level, or exact phrases. This feature helps users quickly find breaking updates, older tweets, or trusted information without endlessly scrolling through unrelated posts and spam.

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Quietly save posts

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x hidden features

The bookmark feature quietly saves posts for later without liking or reposting them. Many users still take screenshots instead. Whether it is a recipe, travel tip, news thread, or shopping link, bookmarks help organise useful content without cluttering your phone gallery or profile activity.

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Stop unwanted notifications

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x hidden features

Too many notifications can make X feel overwhelming. Hidden notification controls let users mute words, hashtags, or phrases they do not want appearing in alerts or timelines. This becomes useful during spoilers, political trends, celebrity drama, or repetitive viral conversations flooding feeds.

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Create private communities

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x hidden features

Many users still overlook X Communities. This feature works like topic-based discussion groups where people with similar interests can talk without posting publicly to everyone. Whether someone enjoys cricket, gaming, gadgets, or investing, Communities offer more focused conversations than crowded timelines.

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Hidden safety shield

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x hidden features

X daily users worried about harassment can turn on stronger privacy controls. Safety settings allow people to limit direct messages, mute accounts, hide sensitive media, and filter unwanted replies. These settings help users avoid spam, scams, and uncomfortable interactions more easily online.

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Read threads faster

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x hidden features

Long posts can become confusing quickly. X includes a thread-reading option that makes connected posts easier to follow without constantly jumping between replies. For users following live events, explainers, or tech discussions, this hidden feature saves time and significantly reduces confusion.

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Data saver for mobile

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x hidden features

People using X daily on mobile data may miss one useful setting – data saver mode. It reduces auto-loading images and videos, helping users save internet data. For prepaid users, especially in India, this feature can quietly reduce unnecessary data consumption.

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Hidden post analytics

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x hidden features

Even regular users can access basic post insights on X. Analytics reveal how many people viewed, shared, or engaged with a post. For creators, job seekers, and professionals, this helps them understand what content works better instead of simply guessing audience interest. (Images credit: magnific)

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