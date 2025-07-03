photoDetails
Want To Schedule Messages On Instagram? Check Step-By-Step Guide
Instagram is no longer just a photo-sharing app; it now offers features that enhance communication, especially for businesses and content creators. One such feature is the ability to schedule Direct Messages (DMs). This option is perfect if you’re busy or offline but still want to send birthday wishes, reminders, promotions, or updates at the right time. To use this feature, make sure your Instagram app is updated. Currently, it supports only text messages; you can’t schedule photos, videos, or GIFs yet.
Here is how you can schedule a message on Instagram:
Open the Instagram app on your phone.
Open your Direct Messages inbox.
Select a conversation or start a new one.
Type the message you want to schedule.
Press and hold the send button.
A scheduling menu will appear.
Select your desired date and time from the calendar that appears.
Tap Confirm to finalize the scheduled message, and it's done.
