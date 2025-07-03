Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2925986https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/want-to-schedule-messages-on-instagram-check-step-by-step-guide-2925986
NewsPhotosWant To Schedule Messages On Instagram? Check Step-By-Step Guide
photoDetails

Want To Schedule Messages On Instagram? Check Step-By-Step Guide

Instagram is no longer just a photo-sharing app; it now offers features that enhance communication, especially for businesses and content creators. One such feature is the ability to schedule Direct Messages (DMs). This option is perfect if you’re busy or offline but still want to send birthday wishes, reminders, promotions, or updates at the right time. To use this feature, make sure your Instagram app is updated. Currently, it supports only text messages; you can’t schedule photos, videos, or GIFs yet. 
Updated:Jul 03, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
Follow Us

1/9

Here is how you can schedule a message on Instagram:

Follow Us

1.

2/9
1.

Open the Instagram app on your phone.

 

Follow Us

2.

3/9
2.

 Open your Direct Messages inbox.

Follow Us

3.

4/9
3.

Select a conversation or start a new one.

Follow Us

4.

5/9
4.

Type the message you want to schedule.

 

Follow Us

5.

6/9
5.

 Press and hold the send button.

Follow Us

6,

7/9
6.

A scheduling menu will appear.

Follow Us

7.

8/9
7,

 Select your desired date and time from the calendar that appears.

Follow Us

8.

9/9
8.

 Tap Confirm to finalize the scheduled message, and it's done.

Follow Us
Instagramschedule Instagram messageInstagram DM schedulerhow to schedule Instagram messagesschedule DMs on InstagramInstagram message scheduling toolInstagram auto DMInstagram DM automationsend Instagram messages laterInstagram messaging tipsautomate Instagram messagesInstagram direct message schedulerInstagram DM marketingInstagram scheduled messages
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
T20 most runs
Top 10 Players With Most Runs In T20: Chris Gayle Leads, Keiron Pollard Overtakes Alex Hales, Virat Kohli At… - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
7 Best Web Series On Netflix
OTT Weekend Watchlist: 7 Must-Watch Web Series On Netflix You Can't Miss!
camera icon10
title
Harbhajan Singh love story
Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh : How Geeta Basra's Woh Ajnabee Music Video Won Turbanator's Heart During IPL, She Ignored , He Chased And Then...
camera icon7
title
Sandhill crane
Meet World's Oldest Bird Species Still Alive, Existed Even Before 60 Million Years Ago, Today Found In...Survived Dinosaur Extinction? Read
camera icon10
title
Ravindra Jadeja
Top 10 Spinners With Most Wickets In Test Cricket: Muttiah Muralitharan Tops, Ravichandran Ashwin & Anil Kumble Among 4 Indians In Elite List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK