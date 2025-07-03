photoDetails

english

2925975

Want To Schedule Messages On Instagram? Check Step-By-Step Guide

Instagram is no longer just a photo-sharing app; it now offers features that enhance communication, especially for businesses and content creators. One such feature is the ability to schedule Direct Messages (DMs). This option is perfect if you’re busy or offline but still want to send birthday wishes, reminders, promotions, or updates at the right time. To use this feature, make sure your Instagram app is updated. Currently, it supports only text messages; you can’t schedule photos, videos, or GIFs yet.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/technology/want-to-schedule-messages-on-instagram-check-step-by-step-guide-2925986

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Jul 03, 2025, 02:03 PM IST

1 / 9 Here is how you can schedule a message on Instagram: Follow Us

3. 4 / 9 Select a conversation or start a new one. Follow Us

7. 8 / 9 Select your desired date and time from the calendar that appears. Follow Us